Why more children don’t get the HPV vaccine





now, New study in the UK on early versions of vaccines Within 13 years of vaccination, we found that young women immunized between the ages of 12 and 13 had 87% fewer cases of cervical cancer than unvaccinated females. Most girls had the greatest benefit among vaccinated women at the youngest age before being exposed to the virus by sexual contact, but between the ages of 14 and 16 and between the ages of 16 and 18. Significantly lower cancer rates were also seen among women immunized with the virus. A British study used a vaccine called Cervarix that protects against two variants of the virus. The current American version of the HPV vaccine, called Gardacil-9, is even more effective. It is expected to protect against nine variants of the virus and prevent more than 90% of HPV-related cancers, Dr. Aragon said. A Recent analysis in JAMA pediatrics Since the introduction of the vaccine, we have found a similar reduction in the incidence and mortality of cervical cancer in young women. Based on the steady reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer and the high vaccination rate in Australia Researchers there predicted that the country would have By 2028, there will be less than 4 new cases of cervical cancer per 100,000 females, virtually none by 2066. Indeed, regular Papanicolaou stains that detect precancerous cervical lesions have greatly helped prevent the development of invasive cancer, but early detection efforts completely eliminate the risk of cervical cancer. It’s not a thing. This year, the American Cancer Society estimates that 14,480 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and that about 4,290 women will die from it. And there is no screening test like the Papanicolaou stain for cancers caused by the other 5 HPVs. Parental approval remains the biggest obstacle It was a difficult battle for practitioners to convince parents to immunize their young daughters once the true cause of cancer was identified as the human papillomavirus and its final development as a vaccine to prevent it. Few people have the time and fact-based ammunition to counter parental fears and misinformation about this vaccine. Getting parents to agree to immunize a boy faces further obstacles. The initial approval of the vaccine to prevent cervical cancer encouraged many parents to question its value to boys who were approved three years later. Parental resistance to immunity to sons rose to 59.2% in 2018, up from 44.4% just six years ago. Dean A, Director of Pediatrics at UC Davis Childrens Hospital. Dr. Blumberg said: “The incidence of oropharyngeal cancer is almost five times higher in men than in women and has increased in recent years with the increase in oral sex. Vaccines are important for boys to protect their health. When The health of their future partners. “

