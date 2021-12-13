COVID-19 Treatment: Merck COVID-19 Pill





The results of Merck’s trials show that COVID-19 pills reduce hospitalization and mortality by 30%.

Washington — There is new hope for fighting pandemics in the form of tablets that go beyond vaccines. Several pharmaceutical companies have deployed antiviral drugs before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval-including Merck’s new COVID-19 pill. Early studies have shown that it is very effective, but new FDA studies have shown that it is significantly less effective. Can you still approve it? The FDA’s standard for granting an emergency use authorization for a vaccine was 50%. Studies show that Merck’s antivirals were below that. I wanted to know if the FDA has a threshold for efficacy of COVID-19 treatment. question: Is there a threshold for efficacy of COVID-19 drugs? Our source: answer: No, there is no threshold for efficacy of COVID-19 treatment. What we found: This month, the FDA’s committee reviewed antivirals in the form of pills, Merck’s latest tool for combating pandemics. “Merck tablets interfere with coronavirus replication,” said Dr. Sharfstein. Regarding how the pill works, Dr. Sharfstein explained that patients take the pill after being infected with COVID-19. “The drug basically inserts itself into the process,” he said. “Don’t let the new virus made by your cells work anymore. However, according to the latest Merck data, the chances of death and hospitalization are reduced by only 30%. This is not as effective as the FDA-approved vaccine. We asked an expert, is that a problem? “There are no FDA-set thresholds like antiviral effects,” Dr. Moss said. “Currently, the FDA has published a large number of vaccine guidance,” Dr. Sharfstein agreed. “But they didn’t do it because of the medicine. Then which one raises the question: how can less effective treatments help? “We continue to kill about 1,000 people a day,” Dr. Moss summarized. “A 30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths will have a significant impact.” The FDA’s review board recommended approval of the pill, despite its low effectiveness. Ultimately, however, the decision to approve Merck tablets as a treatment is left to the FDA. The decision can be made within a few days or weeks. Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important stories right away. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter. Your prediction. Your commute. Your news.

