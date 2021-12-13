Covid’s anxiety and depression are established around the world





Paris — Recently animation In a French daily, Le Monde featured a confused man who arrived at the clinic in search of the Covid-19 vaccine. “Because of the third wave, I’m here for the fifth shot,” he says. “Or vice versa.” His embarrassment when France is suffering from the fifth wave PandemicTwo years after the delta variant case rose sharply with Omicron’s anxiety and the deadly virus began to spread in China, it captured fatigue and simmering anger around the world. Uncertainty interferes with the plan. Panic Omicron variant, The extent of the threat is not yet known. The vaccine looks like a delivery until it looks a little less. The national response diverges without recognizable logic. Anxiety and depression spread. So is loneliness and screen fatigue. Like the plague of the past, it raises the feeling that the Covid era will last for years. Even in China, Covid’s deaths have not been reported since January, and some have confessed fatigue in measures to keep them safe when many others die.

“I’m very tired of all these routines,” said Chen Jun, 29, a worker at a technology company in the city of Shenzhen in southern China. He was forced to undergo three Covid-19 tests in June after the outbreak in the city and had to be quarantined for the next 14 days. The thumbtack he used to pin it to a world map and track his travels stopped growing. “I’m starting to think that the pandemic will never be put to an end.” This endless sensation with increased psychological distress leading to depression was a recurring theme in 20 interviews conducted in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. After two years of zigzag policy and roller coaster sentiment, a terrible loss and an appetizing false dawn, border closures, and intermittently closed schools, people’s resilience declined. It certainly poses new challenges for leaders trying to protect their people and their economies. Do tired people obey the new restrictions, or are they at risk of meeting family and friends after months of forced separation? The question of how to be a harsh leader when people’s mental health becomes very vulnerable seems to be the core dilemma of a pandemic entering its third year.

Natalia Sishkova, a teacher in Moscow, said: “Like a fantasy movie, it’s all chaotic. You see all these apocalypse movies and realize that their writer was a true prophet.”

Real progress has been made in the fight against viruses. A year ago, vaccine deployment was just beginning. today, About 47 percent Some of the world’s population has been inoculated. If the number of cases remains high, Mortality has plummeted.. But life seems out of control. Pandemics not only make this month’s vacation and holiday celebrations look uncertain, but they can also overwhelm understanding. How to evaluate statistics, opinions, warnings, closures and reopening avalanches? What will Covid-19 do with big companies along with its vested interests? What to do about obvious inequality in vaccine distribution? How to divert your eyes from the abandoned masks that are still scattered on the streets that are the remains of a pandemic perennial? When it becomes linear, life seems to be in circulation. The school opens. They close again. Traveling will be easier with just new obstacles. The disease caused by Covid-19 has subsided and replaced by a long Covid, indicating that even those who have recovered from the virus can be re-infected with Omicron. The face-to-face meeting had just resumed when she was told to quit this week at Zoom’s rally at the Paris Institute of Maria Melchior, a French epidemiologist specializing in mental illness. “I don’t know when it will return to normal anymore,” Melchior said.And what teeth Is it normal now? She paused. “Well, at least life without a mask.”

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the long-standing curfew as infections declined in October. The bar is full. Musicians have scheduled concerts, as in many parts of the world where theaters and opera houses have reopened. The spirits went up. Next, the Omicron variant was a hit. Kenyan leaders have announced plans to keep unvaccinated people out of the office, even before the incident was reported there, warning of restrictions on the new holiday season.

“It was like the end of the world,” said Cory Mwende, a communications specialist in Nairobi, after many years of feeling “freedom is back.” Today she is not sure if her hopes will come true. Such hesitation is widespread. The pandemic began with the 21st century powers, first President Xi Jinping’s evasion from China, and then President Donald J. Trump’s evasion from the United States. Trust has been dented and time has been lost. Since then, a cohesive global response has seemed elusive. China pursued a zero-covid policy, effectively closing its borders and deploying mass testing, snap lockdown, and high-tech contact tracing. At the other extreme, Russia does little to limit mobility, despite its high mortality rate. Has been updated December 13, 2021, 2:32 pm ET The European Union of 27 countries is divided on whether to mandate vaccines, and the policies are very different. Soccer stadiums are empty again in Germany, where infection rates are skyrocketing, but France is also full, but the presidential election is imminent. In 4 months.

The United Kingdom, under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has gone back and forth between the temptation of herd immunity and the kind of regular restrictions that are currently being re-enforced to combat Omicron variants. In Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has constantly minimized the threat of a pandemic, the death toll plummeted from 3,000 in April to less than 300 a day. The samba concert is back on the street. Fireworks, after several back and forth, illuminate the sky above Copacabana Beach to celebrate the New Year, unless a new disaster strikes.

Maybe it will be Omicron. It may not be. Several other variants are moving back and forth without driving the pandemic to terrifying new heights. So far, all plans are provisional. There are many conspiracy theories. This is because the pandemic enriched the wealthy as the market soared and punished the wealthy without investment. Jakov Kochetkov, head of the Cognitive Therapy Center in Moscow, said: This has a great impact on the mind. “ Just this month, a 45-year-old man reported seeing a pandemic killing two people after a plot fired at a Russian government office and was told to wear a mask. Russian therapist Anna Shepel observed the patient’s “obsessions, compulsions, fear of infection, fear of touching something in public places”. Nevertheless, in a country with fatalism and a deep Stoic vein, President Vladimir Putin faces little criticism of his relatively loose reaction to the coronavirus.

In italyDue to the devastating effects of the early pandemics, access to everything from cinemas to offices was severely restricted for those who did not have a “green pass” for vaccination. The government has promised a “semi-ordinary” Christmas without having to resort to blockades. Still, the atmosphere of the country is dark.

Massimilia Novalery, director of CENSIS, a Rome-based research group, observed that the pandemic exacerbated anxiety about the future. “Social ladders have been blocked. This is a mechanism that can improve your position in life,” he said. David Lazari, chairman of the Italian psychologist guild, said a recent study in Italy showed that the incidence of anxiety and depression had doubled since the pandemic began. The level of people under the age of 18 reached 25 percent. “One in four,” he said. “It’s very expensive.” Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/5 The United States is approaching the death of 800,000 Covids. U.S. is on the verge of overtaking 800,000 deaths from the virus, And no group is suffering as much as older Americans. 75% of people who die in the United States are over 65 years old. One in 100 elderly Americans died of the virus. Vaccines are mandatory in Europe. The latest wave of pandemics is driving countries such as: Germany When Italy Imposing restrictions on selecting unvaccinated people.Countermeasures Rekindle the debate Over the government’s right to reduce personal freedom in the name of public health. French epidemiologist Melchior, who focuses on mental illness, stays on the screen among adolescents and young adults, hasn’t been able to date for the past two years, and is flooded with online friends. , The actual contact is lacking. He said loss of appetite and bulimia nervosa were widespread. .. In France, in line with the Italian findings, she added that depression and anxiety are about twice as high as normal. Recent reports According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The U.S. Surgeon General warned Recently, young people are facing the effects of “catastrophic” mental health as a result of the pandemics and other challenges their generation has experienced. Chanel Contos, a 23-year-old Australian student from London who is not sure if she will be able to return home this month, expressed great dissatisfaction with what she said: .. “

She asked a frequently asked question among her generation: “How much can we give up in our lives because of this?” The government is keenly aware of this frustration. “It wasn’t enough at first, but now it’s in the stage of excessive precautions,” said Nicolas Franck, a French psychiatrist. “People are very exhausted and their greatest fear is not so new varieties, but new curfew,” he added. China has decided to move forward through its extreme measures. However, the feeling of normality remained elusive and did not pass without comment on the second anniversary of the day when the first reported patient experienced symptoms in Wuhan. Hundreds of people Posted message On the social media account of Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang, many consider the martyr of the official threat received in his online attempt to warn friends and even the world about a strange new illness that hits his hospital. .. “I can’t believe we’ve been wearing masks for two years,” wrote one commenter. Another message is: Lee, two years later, the pandemic isn’t just here, it’s getting more and more intense. “ Dr. Lee’s explanation has become known as the “Wailing Wall” in China. This is where people mourn and seek comfort for everything lost in the distant world. The report was contributed by Anton Troy Anovsky, Valerie Hopkins, Khava Khasmagomadova When Ivan Nechepurenko From Moscow; Isabella Kwai From London; Elizabetta Poboled From Rome; Abdi Latif Dahir From Nairobi, Kenya. Flavia Mill Horans From Rio de Janeiro. Vjosa Isai From Toronto. Amy Hata When Amy Chan Dog From Taipei, Taiwan.When Léontine Gallois From Paris.

