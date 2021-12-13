Lafayette ranks third in influenza activity as more people get together and fewer people get vaccinated.news





Restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic played an important role in minimizing the number of influenza cases nationwide in 2020. However, this flu season may not be as lucky as many of the obligations that came into force a year ago have been lifted or changed. “Last year the number of influenza was record low,” said Dr. Jeremy Knot, the family doctor of Our Lady of Lourdes. “It was a combination of several things like wearing a mask, social distance, hand washing and other common precautions including limited gatherings.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly influenza surveillance report dated December 4, seasonal influenza activity in the United States remains low but continues to increase. According to reports, most influenza A (H3N2) infections occur between children and adolescents. Adults 5 to 24 years old. However, the proportion of infectious diseases that occur in adults over the age of 25 has increased in recent weeks. The first possible case of acadiana, an omicron variant of the coronavirus, was reported by state health officials Wednesday morning. As of December 4, Lafayette was ranked third in the Walgreens Influenza Index, with flu activity increasing by 253% weekly, but reports show that this season’s flu activity was in the same period. Compared to last season, it is 335% higher nationwide. The report cites recent holiday gatherings and trips as factors in the increase in influenza activity. “More people will come together this year,” Knot said. “More people are closer to each other than last year.” The Walgreens Flu Index provides state- and market-specific information on influenza activity and is edited using retail prescription data for antiviral drugs used to treat influenza at Walgreens locations across the country. Twice a day, we will send you the largest headline of the day. Sign up today. In addition to Lafayette, Baton Rouge is fourth, New Orleans is eighth, and Knoxville, Tennessee is one of the top ten designated market areas in the index. Louisiana is second in the top 10 most active flu states / territories, according to the index.

The use of grade scores for state “simulated” schools is limited due to the effects of the pandemic, but the Lafayette parochial school system … “We have already seen an increase nationwide,” Knot said. “Some states like New Mexico have seen higher rates than they were two years ago. There was no classic effect, but the flu is certainly a real threat.” According to Knot, annual flu shots are the best way to protect yourself from the flu, and the CDC recommends everyone over 6 months to get the flu vaccine. Early reports show that influenza vaccination rates have declined this season compared to last year. “Influenza vaccination is controversial because some people want to know what the real benefits are,” Knot said. “Everyone knows someone who was shot but got the flu. But the main goal is to prevent the serious illness caused by the flu. Influenza vaccination slightly reduces the chances of getting the flu. However, it greatly reduces the chances of being hospitalized for a serious illness. “ Within two weeks of Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards on March 11, 2020, he stopped most business activities in hopes of delaying its spread … According to Knot, it’s time to reduce your chances of getting the flu. “It’s time to be proactive,” Knot said. “The main question asked is,” Is it a covid? “If you feel sick, you may have a fever, a cough, or a stuffy nose. Don’t just say, “Oh, I have a runny nose.” You should wear a mask and wash your hands. “

