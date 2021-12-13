Will the definition of “complete vaccination” change?





(WXYZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the definition of complete vaccination for COVID has not changed so far. However, the White House’s top medical advisers consider booster shots to be the best care. Two weeks after two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccination, it is considered fully vaccinated. Well, it’s probably research-based as to why and when the term changes. At the moment, we have minimal data about the new variant omicron. And it is not yet known if the majority of fully vaccinated people have severe illness. What we mainly have to do is some small preliminary studies on this variant. One from Pfizer and the other from Oxford University. Both of them show that our double dose vaccine does not dodge Omicron well. Scientists are seeing a significant reduction in neutralizing antibodies. However, these tests were done in the lab. What we really need is a lot of real-world data. And we need to look carefully at what that real-world data tells us. If our first vaccination plan does not protect us from Omicron and booster shots are found to do a great job of dodging this variant, it could completely change the vaccinated definition. There is sex. It is very disappointing that the first death reported in the UK due to the Omicron mutant. However, with the exception of those diagnosed in the hospital, less details have been released. Therefore, it is unknown whether this person has been completely vaccinated, boosted, or unvaccinated. And we don’t know their age, or whether they had an underlying health condition that could increase their risk of developing a serious illness. For the 10 hospitalized in the UK, the age range is known to range from 18 to 85 years. Also, most people have been vaccinated twice. But again, the data is limited. And we need the big picture to know who is most at risk and whether our vaccines are useful. One of the things I think we can get rid of is to stop thinking of Omicron as a mild mutant. And to protect yourself as much as possible, by first being fully vaccinated and then boosted 6 months later.

