What the CDC report mentions the first case of Omicron in the United States

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio recently MMWR According to the report, members of the CDC’s COVID-19 response team provided details of the first 43 infections identified in the United States caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. 79% of patients infected with the mutant were reportedly fully vaccinated, 20 completed two initial doses and 14 received boosters. There were 8 unvaccinated patients and 1 unidentified patient. Source: Adobe Stock.

Only one of the 43 patients was hospitalized for two days and no deaths were reported. Amesh A. Adalha

“I’m relieved that these early reports weren’t so many, if any, serious illnesses.” Amesh A. Adalha, MD, A senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security told Healio. “What is important to see is how this evolves as more people become infected, including those at high risk and those who are not vaccinated.” According to reports, 58% of patients were 18-39 years old, 23% were 40-64 years old, 9% were 65 years old or older, and 4 patients were under 18 years old. Approximately one-third of patients reported traveling abroad within the last 14 days before a positive COVID-19 test, and six reported previous SARS-CoV-2 infections. The earliest onset of symptoms in patients was November 15 (9 days before the mutation was first reported to WHO) in those who had no travel history. In all cases, only 3 were asymptomatic. The other 40 patients reported cough (89%), malaise (65%), congestion (59%) and fever (38%) as common symptoms. “Many of the first reported cases of Omicron variant infection appear to be mild, but like all variants, there is a delay between infection and more severe outcomes, and vaccination. Symptoms are expected to be mild in those who have received it and those who have had previous SARS-CoV-two more infected than those who have not been vaccinated, “the authors write. However, “highly contagious mutations can lead to enough cases to overwhelm the healthcare system,” they write. Gene M. Marazzo

heard Infectious disease news Editorial committee Gene M. Marazzo, Ph.D., MPH, Director of Infectious Diseases Division, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Further Clarifies What The Report Is Doing and Not Teaching New variant.. Healio: What does the report tell us about the Omicron variant? Marazzo: The CDC reports that in this relatively small number of cases in the younger group, pre-immunization failed to prevent infection in nearly 80%, some of whom received booster immunization. Symptoms appear normal for viral upper respiratory tract infections such as cough, malaise, and congestion. Fever occurred in almost half. And one was hospitalized for two days. All this indicates that the infection was clearly not severe in this highly vaccinated group. Healio: What does the report tell us? Marazzo: If Omicron has a low vaccination rate, a high incidence of comorbidity, and spreads to a population with variable pre-infection rates, despite how Omicron works or the vaccination rate is high. It is not yet known how the elderly will work. It is more susceptible to serious effects.

