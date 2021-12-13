478 cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths in 3 days in Manitoba





In Manitoba, 478 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths have been reported in the last 3 days. The state said in a news release that there were 163 cases on Saturday, 163 cases on Sunday and 152 cases on Monday. In the Winnipeg Health Area, there were 160 new cases, the most in the last three days, and in the Southern Health Area, there were 120 new cases. There were 118 new cases in the Northern Health Region, 45 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and 35 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region. More than half of the deaths reported in the last three days occur in the southern health areas, where COVID-19 vaccine intake is the lowest in the state. Four people were reported dead on Saturday. Interlake-Men in their 70s in the Eastern Health Area, Men in their 80s in the Winnipeg Health Area, Men and Women in their 80s in the Southern Health Area. Three more deaths were reported on Sunday. A man in his 70s in the Winnipeg Health Area and two men in his 80s and 90s in the Southern Health Area. The death of a man in his 60s in the Southern Health area was reported on Monday. Currently, 1,353 people have died in Manitoba related to COVID-19. There are 1,700 active cases of COVID-19. No additional cases of B.1.1.529 Omicron variant have been reported. The total number of Omicron cases in the state remains five. To date, 66,926 people have recovered from COVID-19. As of Monday, 142 Manitoba have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and have been stable since Friday, 34 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Of the inpatients with COVID-19 active, 55 have not been vaccinated, 31 have been fully vaccinated, and 4 have been partially vaccinated. Looking at people using COVID-19 active in the ICU, 24 were unvaccinated, one was fully vaccinated, and the other was partially vaccinated. increase. The current five-day positive test rate for Manitoba is 5.7%, the same as before the weekend. The Winnipeg rate is 3.7 percent. On Sunday, 2,510 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Outbreak of school Public health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the fifth grade class at Assiniboine School in Winnipeg. The school has been moved to the orange or restricted level of the state’s pandemic response system. Several outbreaks have been declared: Portage District General Hospital, Rehabilitation Unit.

Grace Hospital, 4 North Surgical Unit.

Seven Oaks General Hospital, 4 units 8-12, Jeri Rehabilitation Unit.

Selkirk Community Health Center, Medical Unit.

Arberg Personal Care Home. As of Monday, 83.4 percent of eligible Manitoba states have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 78 percent have been fully vaccinated, the state said. The state gives 42,693 initial doses to children aged 5 to 11 years, which is equivalent to 34.1 percent of children in this age group.

