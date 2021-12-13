The first Omicron case of Covid-19 confirmed in Onondaga County





The first confirmed case of Covid-19 due to an infectious Omicron variant was detected in Syracuse-Onondaga County, New York, officials said today. The patient became ill with mild symptoms in late November and did not need to be hospitalized, said county health commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta. Gupta said in a press conference today that the virus sample was sequenced at Upstate Medical College and reported to the county this weekend. “We have the first case, which is not surprising,” Gupta said. She said the variant appears to be twice as infectious as the Delta variant, which was much more contagious than the original virus last spring. She said Delta is still the dominant stock. “Therefore, while worried about how Omicron affects our lives, everyone knows that the predominant circulating virus in our community is still Delta, which is causing havoc. It’s very important to remember, “Gupta said. It is premature to know how quickly Omicron spreads and how sick the person who gets the mutant gets. According to Gupta, the early signs are that Omicron infections are milder than those caused by Delta, but more research is needed to identify them. It’s also unclear how well current vaccines work against Omicron, but recent data show that fully vaccinated people have some protection and can get even more with booster shots. I am. Residents of the county infected with Omicron have not been quarantined, and their contacts have not yet been confirmed to have Covid-19, Gupta said. She said she was partially vaccinated because she received the first in a series of two-shot vaccines. The Omicron variant, which has far more mutations than Delta, was first detected last week in central New York. Oneida County reported Two cases were found. Standard Covid-19 tests confirm that someone is infected with the new coronavirus, but identifying variants requires more complex and time-consuming gene sequence testing. Therefore, the percentage of samples sequenced is negligible. County official Ryan McMahon said the discovery of the subspecies was expected and should not be watched. “Everyone needs to take a deep breath,” he said. “Delta variants are our threat.”

