It’s been a year since Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved.Let’s look back on what has happened since then





Jacksonville, Florida – A major pandemic milestone: It’s been a year since Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved. This was the first vaccine available in the fight against the coronavirus. Currently, 480 million vaccines are being administered, and 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated. However, new cases have increased by 22% since November 24, 2021, as delta variants continue to proliferate in most parts of the country. Omicron variants, on the other hand, are found in at least 30 states, including Florida and Georgia. Some physicians, including Dr. Sharika Katsugaha, Medical Director of the Baptist Health System for Infectious Diseases, are cautiously optimistic about our whereabouts a year later. “We feel like we’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go,” Katsugaha said. So how did you get here? December 11, 2020: The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over the age of 16. advertisement December 14, 2020: UF Health CEO received the first COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville. December 18, 2020: The FDA has approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over the age of 18. February 21, 2021: 500,000 Americans died in Covid-19 February 27, 2021: The FDA has approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. March 13, 2021: The United States has more than 100 million vaccinations given. May 10, 2021: The FDA is expanding Pfizer’s vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 15 years. August 12, 2021: The FDA has approved booster shots of the immunodeficient Pfizer and Modana vaccines. October 29, 2021: The FDA is expanding Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. December 9, 2021: The FDA recommends Pfizer booster shots for individuals over the age of 16. read more: One year vaccine: many lives saved and many were unnecessarily lost advertisement “This year was the year of science of infectious diseases. It’s one of the things I went to medical school and I’ve seen it all work: there’s a pandemic, this virus is coming, scientists are coming Created a platform, but they used it, “said Katsugaha. “People will look at the last two years and write a book about how much we have achieved.” When News4JAX asked Katugaha what they learned most from these vaccines last year, Katugaha said they were effective and safe. Still, by the end of 2021, 40% of Americans remain unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax-All rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/news/2021/12/13/its-been-a-year-since-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-was-approved-heres-a-look-back-at-whats-happened-since-then/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos