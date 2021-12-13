Health
Dozens of people were hospitalized for severe bleeding after using “Spice” in Florida
Severe bleeding associated with the use of synthetic marijuana has hospitalized 35 people in one county in Florida.
Florida Poison Control has announced that the outbreak in Hillsborough County is associated with an increase in the number of people buying “spices” from local dealers.Authorities have warned the emergency department and said they are seeking reports on new cases.
“We carefully monitor this situation and work with public health agencies. Toxicologists and toxicologists are assisting hospitals in the treatment of these toxic patients.” Florida Toxic Control Center Said as a politiciant, according to WFLA.
Fred Alleguas, co-administrator of Tampa’s Florida Poison Information Center, said: Told Fox13 The patient “showed significant clinical consequences, including blood in the urine, idiopathic bleeding from the nose, bruising, and a fairly ill person.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some deaths,” Alegus said.
Authorities do not yet know where the spices that cause serious symptoms are sold, but believe the outbreak began more than a week ago and are urging residents to stop using the substance. The compound in question is under test.
Florida Poison Control recommends that those who are bleeding after using spices or marijuana should call 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest emergency room.
