“Related” data show a decline in children vaccinated against the flu when it hits Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin (WBAY)-Wisconsin is in the spotlight of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is not always a good recognition.

Health agencies examined data from 11 states or jurisdictions to see if more people were vaccinated against the flu during the pandemic.

The numbers increased in teens and adults, but the data show a significant decrease in infants.

“It’s probably more important than ever to get the flu vaccine this year,” said Dr. Tom Haffer, Prevea Pediatrician and Executive Medical Director, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.

He understands the resistance he can get to saying that people need to worry about the flu this year, but he says it anyway.

“It’s interesting because it feels like a wolf crying boy. Last year,” Oh, if you get the COVID and the flu, you can get seriously ill “(but that’s still the case),” he says. Haffer.

And maybe more.

He believes that the essentially absence of the flu last year is hesitant about the need for this year’s vaccine.

“We are definitely looking at it. I think COVID fatigue is also causing flu fatigue,” says Huffer.

A CDC research Emphasizes his concerns. Data from 11 states, including Wisconsin, show that during the COVID surge last year, 9% more people were vaccinated against the flu than they were two years ago.

However, the data show that most of those vaccinations were between teens and adults.

The study shows that babies aged 6 to 23 months who were vaccinated against influenza last year decreased by about 14%, and babies aged 2 to 4 years decreased by about 12%.

“Frankly, I was surprised. I thought I did a pretty good job of vaccination of my children last year, but last year I can say it’s a lot late. this This year, from the perspective of immunity to the flu, “Hafer says.

Dr. Haffer is concerned about the decline in influenza vaccination rates at these young ages as these children are not eligible for the COVID vaccine and are affected by influenza as well as other illnesses and viral complications. It says it’s easy.

The CDC lists several possible reasons for the reduction in vaccination. People are concerned that just going to the clinic can get infected with COVID, the child has not had a baby’s health check in the first place, parents mask the child, keep a social distance, influenza I went to school to substantially reduce the overall risk of getting the flu.

Dr. Haffer is worried that this year will not improve.

“I examined all 2-year-olds and the number of 2-year-olds who were not immune to the flu was a shocking number. It was a very high number,” he said.

It happens when the flu is confirmed in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Institute of Health Graphs and Data Show trends and identify jumps to over 400 influenza-positive cases in the first full week of December.

Dr. Haffer is worried about what this means for his youngest patient.

“Once every few years, most of us get the flu. It gives us some immunity, so we may not get the flu next year. We will do it a few years later. You might get it, but now we’ve had a year since last year when no one has that immunity, “Hafer explains. “We expect more people to get the flu this year because no one got the flu last year.”

