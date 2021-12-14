Health
“Related” data show a decline in children vaccinated against the flu when it hits Wisconsin
Green Bay, Wisconsin (WBAY)-Wisconsin is in the spotlight of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is not always a good recognition.
Health agencies examined data from 11 states or jurisdictions to see if more people were vaccinated against the flu during the pandemic.
The numbers increased in teens and adults, but the data show a significant decrease in infants.
“It’s probably more important than ever to get the flu vaccine this year,” said Dr. Tom Haffer, Prevea Pediatrician and Executive Medical Director, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.
He understands the resistance he can get to saying that people need to worry about the flu this year, but he says it anyway.
“It’s interesting because it feels like a wolf crying boy. Last year,” Oh, if you get the COVID and the flu, you can get seriously ill “(but that’s still the case),” he says. Haffer.
And maybe more.
He believes that the essentially absence of the flu last year is hesitant about the need for this year’s vaccine.
“We are definitely looking at it. I think COVID fatigue is also causing flu fatigue,” says Huffer.
A CDC research Emphasizes his concerns. Data from 11 states, including Wisconsin, show that during the COVID surge last year, 9% more people were vaccinated against the flu than they were two years ago.
However, the data show that most of those vaccinations were between teens and adults.
The study shows that babies aged 6 to 23 months who were vaccinated against influenza last year decreased by about 14%, and babies aged 2 to 4 years decreased by about 12%.
“Frankly, I was surprised. I thought I did a pretty good job of vaccination of my children last year, but last year I can say it’s a lot late. this This year, from the perspective of immunity to the flu, “Hafer says.
Dr. Haffer is concerned about the decline in influenza vaccination rates at these young ages as these children are not eligible for the COVID vaccine and are affected by influenza as well as other illnesses and viral complications. It says it’s easy.
The CDC lists several possible reasons for the reduction in vaccination. People are concerned that just going to the clinic can get infected with COVID, the child has not had a baby’s health check in the first place, parents mask the child, keep a social distance, influenza I went to school to substantially reduce the overall risk of getting the flu.
Dr. Haffer is worried that this year will not improve.
“I examined all 2-year-olds and the number of 2-year-olds who were not immune to the flu was a shocking number. It was a very high number,” he said.
It happens when the flu is confirmed in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin State Institute of Health Graphs and Data Show trends and identify jumps to over 400 influenza-positive cases in the first full week of December.
Dr. Haffer is worried about what this means for his youngest patient.
“Once every few years, most of us get the flu. It gives us some immunity, so we may not get the flu next year. We will do it a few years later. You might get it, but now we’ve had a year since last year when no one has that immunity, “Hafer explains. “We expect more people to get the flu this year because no one got the flu last year.”
Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.wbay.com/2021/12/13/cdc-concerning-data-shows-drop-kids-getting-flu-shots-influenza-hits-wisconsin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]