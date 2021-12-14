Four Ways to Get Vaccine Controversy from the First Clinic Inoculated in the United States





Sandra Lindsay, RN, Nurse Made history As the first American to be vaccinated with COVID-19 last year, he has recommended vaccination to others for most of last year. NPR Reported on December 13th. Lindsay is a New York City-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center Emergency Nurse and Intensive Care Medicine Director and was first vaccinated on December 14, 2020. At the time, Lindsay’s goal was to be the first person to receive the vaccine, but to set an example and lead and help dispel protracted skepticism about the vaccine. Below are four tips shared by Lindsay NPR How to reach people who dislike vaccines. 1.1. Lead with love.. Lindsay said it’s better not to be shy and to teach lovingly when trying to persuade friends and family to get vaccinated. 2.2. Don’t rely on badge rings. If you’re worried about being around unvaccinated family or friends, don’t keep badges or give ultimatum. Instead, let them know that you want to spend time with them, but are worried and it’s safer if everyone attending the rally is vaccinated, Lindsay said. rice field. 3.3. Encourage them to stand in your shoes. According to Lindsay, encouraging friends and family who dislike vaccines to take their place quickly reflects on the main goal of ensuring that everyone is safe and protected. Helps to emphasize. 4.4. Participate in a one-on-one conversation.. When talking to someone about vaccine hesitation, choose a private one-on-one conversation. According to Lindsay, the goal is to avoid potentially conflicting situations. One-on-one is also a good opportunity to ask why they are hesitant to get vaccinated. Until you ask, she doesn’t know what’s blocking people, she added. For more insights from Lindsay, click here.

