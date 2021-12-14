Case of Third Omicron Variant Found in Jefferson County, Colorado | Coronavirus





A woman in Jefferson County tested positive for the Omicron variant, the State Health Department said Monday, marking the third known case of the latest strain of the virus in Colorado. The woman recently traveled to Africa and had no symptoms, said Jessica Blarish, a spokeswoman for the State Department’s Department of Public Health and Environment. The female was completely vaccinated and had boosted immunity. All of her contacts have been tested and “no additional transmissions from this incident have been detected so far,” Bralish said in an email. The presence of the variant was “detected by regular testing and sequencing” performed by the State Institute of Health, she said. Colorado officials say the state is one of the best in the country for a random sequence of positive samples. The female marks the third case of a variant identified in Colorado. Earlier this month, females in Arapahoe County were positive, followed by men in Boulder County a few days later. At the time, health officials said both of these patients had recently returned from a trip to southern Africa. Of the three cases, only men in Boulder County showed symptoms. Officials said he was calm. Last week, state epidemiologist Rachel Harley said a wastewater test detected likely low levels of Omicron transmission in Boulder County. No other cases have been identified in this area, according to Blarish, and no evidence of other mutations has been detected in wastewater tests in other parts of the state. “We are still learning how Omicron behaves, but we expect more cases to be seen given that it seems to be more contagious.” Governor Jared Polis said earlier this month that he has not yet suffered from varieties, given the lack of evidence of the expansion of a large community. Much is still unknown about the variants that were first identified in mid-November and received media attention around the world later in the month. Early data show that this strain is more susceptible to transmission than previous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. The World Health Organization said the overall risk of this strain “remains very high for several reasons.” WHO said there were early signs that previously infected people who were vaccinated did not build enough antibodies to prevent infection from Omicron, with high infection rates and “serious consequences”. .. According to WHO, it is unclear whether Omicron is inherently more contagious than the globally predominant delta variant. In support of WHO’s assessment, Oxford University researchers released a lab analysis on Monday recording a significant reduction in neutralizing antibodies against Omicrons in people who received two COVID-19 vaccines. However, there is still no evidence that the mutant causes more serious illness, the researchers said. Colorado officials say that the same strategies used for previous strains of virus (masking, vaccination, boosters, social distance, good hygiene) can infect or become seriously ill. It states that it is the best way to prevent. Reuters contributed to this report.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denvergazette.com/news/coronavirus/colorados-third-omicron-variant-case-found-in-jefferson-county-resident/article_e9e195aa-5c5e-11ec-9a0e-0791cdbe5b2d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos