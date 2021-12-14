Omicron variant found in Oregon

File photo of a sign urging customers to wear a mask at a bakery in Lake Oswego, the ore. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was found in three people in their 20s and 30s in the Portland Metro area. Gillian Watts / AP

Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have detected three cases of Omicron, a new variant of concern in Oregon. All three cases occurred in fully vaccinated people.

According to the Oregon Department of Health, the samples tested by the institute were:

A resident of Multnomah County in his 20s tested on 7 December. The individual traveled abroad to Canada before symptoms appeared. Additional details regarding personal status are not yet available.

A Washington County resident in his twenties tested on December 9. Additional details regarding personal status are not yet available.

A Washington County resident in his thirties tested on December 9. The individual traveled internationally to Mexico before the onset of symptoms.Additional details regarding personal status are not yet available

“It was only a matter of time before we identified the first case of the Omicron variant in Oregon,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Continuing to learn more about this new variant reveals the most effective ways to keep yourself and your family safe from Omicron, Delta, and other COVID-19 variants. Vaccine and get boosters. And wear it. A mask. It’s the key to saving lives and keeping our business, school and community open. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet or need a booster, Make an appointment or find a walk-in vaccine clinic in your area now. “

The Mutant Found in more than 30 states, including California and Washington.

Oregon tracks mutations by genomic sequencing of clinical samples (usually nasal swabs) and sampling of viral RNA in wastewater collected from state-wide processing plants. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon ranks 11th in the country in terms of the percentage of all specimens sequenced during a pandemic.

Delta is still the predominant variant State-wide, Make up almost 100% of the case samples sequenced in the last 3 months.England and Probably WashingtonHowever, Omicron spreads rapidly in just a few weeks, causing an increasing share of cases.

It is still unclear what the existence of Omicron means for the people of Oregon or for the trajectory of the pandemic.

Subspecies have a unique viral genome, and scientists do not know how or where it evolved.

Scientists are competing to answer a series of important questions: Is Omicron more contagious than previous variants? Is it better to re-infect people with immunity from previous infections or to infect vaccinated people? Does it cause more or less serious illness than the currently predominant delta variant?

In the UK passing It is a delta variant that causes a new wave of sudden infections in populations with relatively high vaccination rates.

When research British government scientists announced Friday that single- and double-dose vaccines were significantly less effective against symptomatic infections of the Omicron mutant than the Delta mutant. .. Those scientists were still unable to assess whether the vaccine still protects people from serious illness and hospitalization.

However, British researchers have found that booster vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine appears to significantly improve protection against mild illness, and scientists are likely to further strengthen protection against severe illness. Said.

Currently, all Oregon citizens over the age of 16 are eligible for booster immunization. To date, only 21% of Oregon’s total population has been vaccinated with additional vaccines, according to the Oregon Department of Health, and the news of the Omicron variant has aroused new interest in boosters, so find them. Is getting harder.

OPB file photograph of COVID-19 vaccine preparation. Currently, all Oregon citizens over the age of 16 are eligible for booster immunization. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

South African scientists first determined the sequence of Omicron and have since published some early studies on its epidemiology.

A small study based on clinical data suggests that this mutant can better reinfect people with innate immunity from previous COVID-19 infections.

The second ReportBased on observations of COVID-19 patients admitted to South Africa, where Omicron was first detected, new variants can cause less severe illness. This is the best scenario if confirmed in other studies.

The authors of the study found that the majority of hospitalized patients who were positive for COVID-19 during the Omicron mutation wave were breathing without the need for oxygen supplementation or intensive care.

However, the study only collected reports of the first two weeks of the Omicron wave, and the authors state that the infection may take longer to progress to serious illness or death. increase.

This is a developing story. Please be careful about updates.