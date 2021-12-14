Do you hate needles?Nasal COVID vaccine may be in progress





(Getty Images)

New Haven, ConnecticutStudyFinds.org) – With the advent of the Omicron variant, scientists are struggling to determine how much protection the current COVID-19 vaccine provides against new strains. However, an interesting new study by a team at Yale University found that a whole new form of vaccination could soon begin. Studies find that nasal vaccination may be a useful way to provide additional coronavirus protection. Experiments have shown that intranasal vaccination successfully provided widespread protection against respiratory viruses from various organisms within a group of mice.Meanwhile, syringe-based vaccination (Standard shot) The same robust protection could not be recreated. “The best immune defenses occur at the gates and prevent the virus from trying to invade,” said Iwasaki, a senior research author and professor at Yale University Waldemar Von Zedtwitz. University release.. Special antibodies come from nasal vaccines The mucous membranes of the human body contain a unique “immune system” aimed at fighting off pathogens from the air or food. When this mini-immune system becomes functional, barrier tissue produces B cells, which in turn trigger the secretion of immunoglobulin A (IgA). antibody..Typical injections provoke an immune response throughout the body, but IgA antibodies act only on the mucous membranes Surface of the nose, Stomach, and lungs. Scientists say IgA-producing cells help protect against intestinal pathogens, but the authors of this study also trigger a local immune response against respiratory viruses by triggering an IgA response. I thought it might be useful. The team worked with scientists at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York to conduct the test. Protein-based vaccine Designed to provoke an IgA immune response in mice. Some mice were vaccinated by injection, but researchers used the nasal version of other mice. After that, they exposed all rodents to various strains of influenza. In particular, given mice Nasal vaccine It showed much stronger protection against respiratory flu than others who received the injection. In addition, not only the major strains in which the vaccine was designed to fight, but only the nasal vaccine produced antibodies that could protect against many different influenza strains. Researchers are currently prescribing nasal vaccines COVID-19 strain In animal experiments. Professor Iwasaki points out that both types of vaccines increase antibody levels in the blood, but only the nasal type allows IgA secretion into the lungs. So what’s the end here? If tests show that the nasal vaccine is safe and effective, the authors of the study assume that the nasal vaccine will work in combination with current vaccines. And booster shots. The study Published in the journal Scientific immunochemistry.

