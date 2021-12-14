How COVID-19 has long-term effects on children infected with the virus





ST.Louis – There is a growing movement to vaccinate children up to the age of 5 with COVID-19. Rush responds to an increasing number of children infected with COVID-19 and inflamed systemically. Jackson Thorn has a game, whether he’s shooting a hoop or playing a catch game. The pace of this 12-year-old wasn’t too slow. Until then … “I have a headache and a stomachache,” Jackson said. “He was awake and wheezing in the middle of the night,” said Jackson’s mother, Amy Polly. Jackson suffered from the sequelae of COVID-19 in children with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C for short. Megan Cooper, MD, a pediatric rheumatologist and immunoscientist at Washington University in St. Louis, said: .. Louis. According to Cooper, many of her patients, like Jackson, are infected with COVID-19 until they begin to feel the aftereffects of MIS-C and cause inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, etc. He didn’t even know he was there. And digestive system. advertisement “This isn’t the flu. It’s not the bad cold,” Cooper said. “I was scared because I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” Jackson said. Symptoms include high fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. “Suddenly he got from a good mood to a hyperpyrexia and a terrible headache, all in about 5 minutes,” Amy said. Jackson spent eight days in the hospital, including a 10-hour infusion followed by a two-week steroid infusion. Jackson is feeling better now. According to Cooper, the best way to avoid MIS-C is to avoid COVID-19 infection. “Please vaccinate,” Cooper said. Blacks and Hispanic children are disproportionately affected by MIS-C. Doctors do not know why children with COVID-19 are infected with MIS-C, why some children are not infected, or how long the symptoms last. However, symptoms usually occur within 2-4 weeks after being infected with the virus or being around a person infected with the virus. Interestingly, researchers believe that in the future, COVID-19 will primarily affect very young children, as most others will be vaccinated.

