Maricopa County Detects First Case of Omicron Mutant





Phoenix — Maricopa County officials announced on Monday that they had identified the first COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant in six people. According to officials, three separate cases have been found, including adults in their late teens to 60s, who have never traveled in the past. No serious illness has been reported and no one has been hospitalized from the reported cases of the Omicron variant. All six are isolated and recovering. State health officials reported last week the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron mutation in Arizona. In that case it is in Yavapai County. “With these six cases confirmed and no travel history, it is clear that variants of Omicron exist and are widespread in our community,” said Rebecca, director of medical care for disease management. Dr. Sunenshine said. “The COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be very effective in preventing serious illness and death, even in the event of a new strain, so all qualified residents will be vaccinated as soon as possible. It is important to receive booster immunity and take other precautions to maintain ourselves and us. Your loved ones are safe. “ U.S. health officials say that while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading in the country, Early signs suggest that it may be less dangerous than Delta. This continues to drive the surge in hospitalizations. County authorities recommend both the use of the COVID-19 vaccine and the wearing of indoor public spaces and crowd masks, limiting large gatherings, washing hands frequently, and practicing physical distance. You can prevent further infections by being tested if you are exposed or have symptoms. Regardless of vaccination status, if symptoms appear, they should be tested immediately and quarantined. The CDC should inoculate all persons over the age of 18 with the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at least 6 months after the second dose of Physer or Moderna vaccine, or 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Is recommended. Teens aged 16 to 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine booster at least 6 months after receiving the second dose. COVID-19 vaccines and tests are free and do not require ID or health insurance. click here To find a place near you.

