First Case of Alaskan Omicron Mutant Detected in Anchorage Residents





The first case of a new coronavirus variant in Alaska was detected in Anchorage residents on Monday, the city’s health department said. The Omicron variant It was discovered by genomic sequencing by the Alaska Institute of Public Health, the ministry said in a written statement. According to the agency, the variant was detected in people who tested positive for the virus in Anchorage after traveling abroad in November. The first subspecies detected worldwide in November was classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern”. There are still many unclear points about the nature of Omicron, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Current vaccines are expected to protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from infection with the Omicron mutant,” he said. [CDC director says omicron variant cases in US are mostly mild so far] Despite the unknowns surrounding the variants, health officials say that vaccination, wearing masks in public, and testing can all help delay infection and reduce the likelihood of new variants. I continue to emphasize that. “This case of Omicron is not surprising, but it reminds us that we need to be vigilant to reduce the risk of COVID infection,” said Dr. Anzink, Chief Medical Officer of the State, on Monday evening. Said in an email. According to Zink, Alaskans traveling abroad should be tested 3-5 days after returning to the state, regardless of vaccination or symptoms, while unvaccinated travelers should travel. You will need to quarantine for another week. The majority of states and more than 60 countries around the world have detected this subspecies. In Washington State, mutations typical of mutations were found in 13% of 217 new cases on Wednesday, but only two weeks ago. The New York Times reported this week. The health department encourages both vaccination and booster vaccination with COVID-19, and those who test positive are advised to check with their healthcare provider about monoclonal antibody therapy. This is a developing story. Please check for updates. more: Where are we going from here two weeks after the discovery of the Omicron mutant? In-race to test the true threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant

