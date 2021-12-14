Physicians weigh after Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Maricopa County | Coronavirus, Arizona





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5)- The Maricopa County Public Health Service today announced that six people tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 mutant. None of them show serious symptoms. These six positive cases fall into a cluster of three separate people aged from late teens to 60s. Neither of these two clusters had a previous relationship with the other clusters and had not recently traveled abroad. Arizona doctors have concluded that this variant of Omicron is likely to stay here. “It’s here and is likely to continue,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, director of public health care in Maricopa County.

Health officials did not reveal in which city in the county the incident was reported. The current symptoms of the six residents of Maricopa County are mild and no one is hospitalized, but Dr. Sunenshine said it could be because at least five of the six had been vaccinated. I am. “It’s really, really, excellent at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, and the best thing we recommend is to go out fully vaccinated, especially when vacation trips come. To get that booster, “she said. Research on the Omicron mutant is still in its infancy, and Dr. Sunenshine says it is premature to fully understand how Omicron is compared to the Delta mutant and other COVID-19 strains. However, Dr. Shad Marvasti of the University of Arizona says similar trends are expected here in Arizona, as cases are doubling every 2-3 days based on the rapid spread of Omicron in the United Kingdom. .. “I think the numbers will continue to grow, and probably the same here,” Malbasti said. “And I think Omicron will probably take over Delta as the dominant stock by the end of January.”

Most of the 43 people known to have been infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus at STates in the United States showed mild symptoms, but most were vaccinated and 14 of them were already boosted. I was receiving it. Reported on Friday. And, according to Dr. Sunenshine, don’t be surprised if more COVID-19 mutations occur after Omicron. “Coronaviruses tend to mutate fairly rapidly over time,” she said. “Over time, they tend to become somewhat contagious and usually less serious. So this is not unexpected. This is probably not the last mutation we see. “ Both Dr. Sunenshine and Dr. Marvasti have the best way to fight Omicron, Delta, or other COVID variants, get vaccinated, get booster shots, and wear high quality KN-95 or N-95 masks. It states that it is to be worn. Also, if you have flu-like symptoms, you will be asked to be tested immediately.

