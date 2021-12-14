Maskman date returns to Orange County on Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, all residents of Orange County will need to wear the mask again when going to public places indoors, as the Omicron COVID-19 variant has expressed concern from public health experts.

“… The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) will wear masks in all indoor public environments for the next four weeks (December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022), regardless of vaccine status. Is obligatory. ” Updated health orders From the State Health Department.

The month-long mask resurrection emerges as a new variant, Omicron, just discovered during Thanksgiving Week in South Africa.

This variant is already booming in the UK.

Andrew Neumer, a public health expert and epidemiologist at the University of California, Irvine, said there is no doubt that Orange County will face a surge in COVID in the winter.

“Omicron will guarantee the winter waves, but until then I was only 90% confident,” Neumer said in a telephone interview Monday. “A big winter wave will come. It’s everyone’s guess how big and deadly it is.”

According to the latest Health Order of the California Public Health Service, wearing a mask significantly reduces COVID-19 infections.

“Implementing universal masking requirements can not only reduce infection rates, but also delay community infections. In a series of cross-sectional studies in the United States, a 10% increase in self-reported mask wear increases the community. It has been suggested that the chances of slowing down the infection are tripled. Website..

County public health officials say Omicron has not yet been detected in Orange County.

Some public health experts are afraid that new variants may resist the vaccine compared to older variants like Delta.

Neumer said it was too early to say clearly how it would affect vaccination efforts.

“Basically, at this point in Omicron, the unknowns outweigh the known ones. Yes, existing vaccines are not worthless, but denying the need to create a new vaccine tailored to Omicron is You can’t, but that’s just paving the way for another variant, “he said.

On the other hand, since Thanksgiving, the positive rate and hospitalization rate of Orange County have leveled off.

“For now, infections and hospitalizations seem to be a bit more stable,” said Vladmir Minin, a UCI biostatistician who has been tracking COVID-19 trends since the pandemic epidemic last year.

According to the county, as of Monday, 196 people were hospitalized, including 66 residents in the intensive care unit. Healthcare agency..

The virus has now killed 5,823 people — more than five times the flu deaths on average over two years.

According to Orange County, the average annual death toll since 2016 is about 20,000, of which 543 are annual influenza deaths. State health data.

The county’s pandemic indicators remain stable, but state officials are aware of an increase across California.

“Since Thanksgiving, the average 7-day case rate across the state has increased by 47% and hospitalization has increased by 14%,” said the State Health Department. Website..

Like Neumer, Minin also said it was difficult to predict how Omicron would affect the local pandemic landscape.

“All geographic regions experience different immunity depending on the type and level of immunity,” Minin said, noting the difference in infections of people with innate immunity compared to vaccinated immunity. I did.

And he said scientists are still uncertain how it affects “hybrid immunity.” That is, people who had COVIDs are now fully vaccinated.

Another variable, according to Minin, is booster shots.

“Omicrons are difficult to compare at this point because they are spread across different countries in very different situations,” he said, and the spread of variants in South Africa is different due to the smaller coverage of the vaccine than in the United Kingdom. Said.

Before state officials announced the resurgence of indoor universal mask obligations, Neumer urged people to wear masks.

“If you’re just walking around the sweater section around Macy’s, it’s not clear if there’s a big bonus to removing the mask, so masking is recommended,” he said.

At a press conference last Friday, Deputy OC Health Officer Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon also said county public health officials are still learning how Omicron affects the pandemic trajectory.

“As we all know, scientists are still learning more about how Omicron spreads and infects people,” said Chinsio-Kwong. “I’ve heard that it’s highly contagious from abroad. It’s seen in Europe and South Africa.”

However, in discussions with reporters, Chinsio-Kwong also did not like Orange County officials to mask obligations.

Nonetheless, she told reporters that HCA authorities are urging people to wear masks when going to crowded indoor spaces.

“Wearing that mask is a really good idea,” said Chinsio-Kwong. “I can’t really predict all of this, but it’s still the best recommendation to pay attention to it.”

