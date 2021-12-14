Health
Experts say Ontario, like Kingston, is only a few days after the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Health authorities in Kingston, Ontario are sending strict messages to other parts of the state as they address the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ontario while tightening collection restrictions.
As of Friday, the Public Health Departments of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington reported a record number of cases for the day and a weekly rate of 350.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Then, from Friday to Sunday, the health unit recorded an additional 359 confirmed cases of the virus (291 in Kingston), and as of Monday there were 908 known and known cases.
The Health Unit also reported a suspected case of 263 Omicron variants on Monday.
“By this time next week, there is no doubt that Omicron will be the major variant,” said Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University.
Evans states that it took less than four weeks for Omicron to surpass all other variants of South Africa, including Delta.
He said about half of the new cases were already suspected to be caused by Omicron. This also affects other parts of the state, not too late to experience the surge Kingston saw.
“I think we’re probably about three days ahead of the state,” he said.
He said the surge in incidents was a surprise given the city’s lack of an international airport. Omicron’s first confirmed incident was someone who had never traveled or had other risk factors. After that, Omicron spread rapidly from there.
Meetings and indoor dining are limited to 5
On Monday, Dr. Piotr Ograza, a medical officer in the area, issued an order to limit both indoor and outdoor rallies, including public events in the city of Kingston, to a maximum of five people. This order also affects indoor dining in restaurants and bars.
The order will take effect on Monday at 6 pm EST and will continue for the next 7 days.
“Cases are growing at a rate of concern and it is clear that further action must be taken to protect our community,” Oglaza wrote in a statement. “We’re here. We all need to be vigilant and keep our communities safe in order to boost our immunity to the community through immunization.”
Indoor dining is also restricted, as restaurants and bars must be closed from 10 pm to 5 am, unless you allow takeaway.
These companies can only serve alcohol from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and only four people can enter at one table. Dance, singing and live music are prohibited.
The restaurant can provide pick-up and takeaway at any time.
Individuals or businesses that violate an order can be fined up to $ 5,000 per day.
Oglaza also asked residents to monitor the symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home when ill to reduce contact.
Inpatients sent outside Kingston
There are currently 35 patients with COVID-19 in the area, 14 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Most of these patients are caused by the delta type rather than the omicron, Evans said. He said authorities are waiting for genomic sequencing of some patients to ensure that nothing is associated with the latest mutants.
According to health authorities, hospitalized patients include young, unvaccinated patients and older, potentially vaccinated, vulnerable to underlying illness.
Unlike spring, when the Kingston Health Science Center accepted 142 COVID-19 patients from the Toronto area, it had to start sending some of its patients from the city. Over the weekend, two patients were sent to hospitals in Belleville and Blockville, Ontario.
According to people familiar with the matter, hospital staff are lean due to other seasonal demands and the usual job of running hospitals, evaluation centers and vaccination clinics.
To relieve pressure on the city’s assessment centers, health units in and around Kingston will make takeaway tests available through the clinic.
Oglaza also urged all college students to undergo a COVID-19 test before returning to vacation and to immediately quarantine themselves, even if they had mild symptoms such as a runny nose.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/kingston-section-22-health-order-1.6283964
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]