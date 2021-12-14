Experts say Ontario, like Kingston, is only a few days after the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health authorities in Kingston, Ontario are sending strict messages to other parts of the state as they address the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ontario while tightening collection restrictions.

As of Friday, the Public Health Departments of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington reported a record number of cases for the day and a weekly rate of 350.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Then, from Friday to Sunday, the health unit recorded an additional 359 confirmed cases of the virus (291 in Kingston), and as of Monday there were 908 known and known cases.

The Health Unit also reported a suspected case of 263 Omicron variants on Monday.

“By this time next week, there is no doubt that Omicron will be the major variant,” said Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University.

Evans states that it took less than four weeks for Omicron to surpass all other variants of South Africa, including Delta.

He said about half of the new cases were already suspected to be caused by Omicron. This also affects other parts of the state, not too late to experience the surge Kingston saw.

“I think we’re probably about three days ahead of the state,” he said.

He said the surge in incidents was a surprise given the city’s lack of an international airport. Omicron’s first confirmed incident was someone who had never traveled or had other risk factors. After that, Omicron spread rapidly from there.

Meetings and indoor dining are limited to 5

On Monday, Dr. Piotr Ograza, a medical officer in the area, issued an order to limit both indoor and outdoor rallies, including public events in the city of Kingston, to a maximum of five people. This order also affects indoor dining in restaurants and bars.

The order will take effect on Monday at 6 pm EST and will continue for the next 7 days.

“Cases are growing at a rate of concern and it is clear that further action must be taken to protect our community,” Oglaza wrote in a statement. “We’re here. We all need to be vigilant and keep our communities safe in order to boost our immunity to the community through immunization.”

Indoor dining is also restricted, as restaurants and bars must be closed from 10 pm to 5 am, unless you allow takeaway.

These companies can only serve alcohol from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and only four people can enter at one table. Dance, singing and live music are prohibited.

The restaurant can provide pick-up and takeaway at any time.

Individuals or businesses that violate an order can be fined up to $ 5,000 per day.

Oglaza also asked residents to monitor the symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home when ill to reduce contact.

Inpatients sent outside Kingston

There are currently 35 patients with COVID-19 in the area, 14 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Most of these patients are caused by the delta type rather than the omicron, Evans said. He said authorities are waiting for genomic sequencing of some patients to ensure that nothing is associated with the latest mutants.

According to health authorities, hospitalized patients include young, unvaccinated patients and older, potentially vaccinated, vulnerable to underlying illness.

Unlike spring, when the Kingston Health Science Center accepted 142 COVID-19 patients from the Toronto area, it had to start sending some of its patients from the city. Over the weekend, two patients were sent to hospitals in Belleville and Blockville, Ontario.

According to people familiar with the matter, hospital staff are lean due to other seasonal demands and the usual job of running hospitals, evaluation centers and vaccination clinics.

To relieve pressure on the city’s assessment centers, health units in and around Kingston will make takeaway tests available through the clinic.

Oglaza also urged all college students to undergo a COVID-19 test before returning to vacation and to immediately quarantine themselves, even if they had mild symptoms such as a runny nose.