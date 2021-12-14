Study: Pandemic Brings Jump to New Cases of Anorexia

New studies confirm yet another result of pandemics in children and teenagers: eating disorders and their hospitalization increased sharply in 2020.

A study of six hospitals across Canada found that new diagnoses of anorexia almost doubled during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the hospitalization rates for these patients were almost three times higher than in the year before the pandemic.

The findings will be added to three small studies from the United States and Australia. All of these studies found an increase in hospitalization due to eating disorders during a pandemic.

However, the current study focuses only on children with a new diagnosis of anorexia, said Dr. Holly Agostino, a senior researcher who directs the eating disorder program at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

According to her, these young people may have suffered from physical image, anxiety, or other mental health concerns prior to the pandemic-then reaching their turning point during the pandemic.

“I think much of that is related to the fact that we robbed our children of their daily lives,” Agostino said.

Vulnerable children and teens may be looking to dietary restrictions because everything is confusing, including diet, exercise, patterns, and connections with friends.

And because depression and anxiety often “overlap” Eating disordersAgostino said these deteriorations in mental health may also contribute to the loss of appetite in some children.

At any given time, about 0.4% of young women and 0.1% of young men suffer from anorexia, according to the New York City-based National Eating Disorders Association.

Eating disorders are characterized by severe restrictions on calories and food that a person eats, and a strong fear of weight gain.

New findings released this month JAMA network openIs based on data from 6 children’s hospitals in 5 states in Canada.

The Agostino team investigated a new diagnosis of anorexia aged 9-18 years from March 2020 to November 2020, where pandemic restrictions were applied. They compare these numbers with the year before the pandemic and go back to 2015.

During the pandemic, the hospital recorded an average of about 41 new cases of anorexia per month-an increase from about 25 before the pandemic.

And more and more newly diagnosed children arrived at the hospital. In 2020, I was hospitalized 20 times a month, but in the previous year it was about 8 times.

Dr. Natalie Prohaska participates in the University of Michigan Health CS Mott Children’s Hospital’s Comprehensive Eating Disorder Program in Ann Arbor.

and study Earlier this year, she and her colleagues reported a surge in hospitalizations for eating disorders in their hospitals during the first 12 months of the pandemic. Hospitalization for eating disorders has more than doubled compared to 2017-2019.

Prohaska said the new findings emphasize the fact that “youth suffer from mental health problems” across countries.

She agreed that the great disruption in a child’s normal daily life could contribute to an increase in eating disorders.

People who were already working on body image issues suddenly “vacuum”, Prohaska said, which could have exacerbated the situation.

In addition, she said that children and adults alike heard the dire message about pandemic weight gain.

“There was even a reference to’COVID 15′,” Prohaska said. “Children didn’t need it over everything else.”

Previous studies have examined trends in eating disorders in 2020. The current situation in which the children have returned to school is not clear.

However, both Agostino and Prohaska said their eating disorder programs have been busier than they were in the pre-pandemic era.

“The time on the waiting list goes through the roof,” Agostino said.

The program shows a continuous flow of new cases with children diagnosed early in the pandemic.

“Eating disorders take longer to brew,” Prohaska said. So there are children who have just started treatment that the pandemic was the “trigger” for them, she said.

Agostino pointed out the same thing, saying that eating disorders “do not go from 0 to 100.”

It also means that parents have time to notice early warning signs, such as children being “stiff” about food choices and exercise, or being obsessed with weight.

According to Agostino, parents can discuss these issues with their children. For example, you can reassure your children that it’s okay to skip exercise routines and bring concerns to your pediatrician.

She said pediatricians should also have eating disorders on their radar and should be screened for children and teenagers if they lose weight rapidly.

