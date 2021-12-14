Omicron, Oregon: Residents of Three Metropolitan Areas Test Positive for Variants | News





According to the Oregon Department of Health (OHA), a variant of COVID-19 Omicron is currently in Oregon. OHA reports that fully vaccinated residents of Multnomah County were positive for the December 7 subspecies. This individual traveled abroad to Canada before symptoms appeared. Additional details regarding personal condition were not immediately available. According to OHA, the two Washington County residents tested on 9 December have been fully vaccinated and are also infected with a variant of Omicron. Due to its high contagious nature, health officials have expressed concern about the new variant. “When the first case was reported in the United States on December 1, we shared that it was not” when “but the” when “problem that the epidemiologist of COVID-19 was detected in Oregon.” Dean E Sidelinger, MD, MSEd, Oregon Health Officer and State Epidemiologist. Said. “We recognize that this news is relevant to many people, but if history is our guide, it will be fully vaccinated even if the vaccine does not target a particular variant. We know that the strong immune response resulting from this provides a high degree of protection against serious disease from all COVID-19 variants, he said. “It was only a matter of time before we identified the first case of the Omicron variant in Oregon,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Continuing to learn more about this new variant reveals the most effective ways to keep yourself and your family safe from Omicron, Delta, and other COVID-19 variants. Vaccine and get boosters. And a mask to wear. That’s the key to saving lives and keeping our business, school and community open. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet or need a booster, make an appointment , Find a Walk-in Vaccine Clinic in your area today. “ Sidelinger said OHA and its institute partners will continue to monitor the spread of Omicron in Oregon with strong individual and community level variant monitoring. “As part of an ongoing SARS-CoV-2 test at Oregon Health & Science University, OHSU genomic sequencing identified the first three cases of Oregon’s Omicron COVID-19 mutant. Analysis revealed S. We have found that there is a function called gene dropout, “said Donna Hansel, MD, Ph.D., Chairman of the Department of Pathology and Experimental Medicine at OHSU. Says. OHSU has detected three variant cases. “Although not mutant-specific, S gene shedding is a potential indicator. Complete genomic sequencing was completed this afternoon, confirming that the case was associated with the Omicron mutant.” Hansel said. Oregon ranks 11th in the country in terms of the proportion of all specimens sequenced during the pandemic. These efforts include sequencing positive COVID-19 specimens at the Oregon State Public Health Institute, academic laboratories such as OHSU and the University of Oregon, and several commercial laboratories throughout the state. Through collaboration with Oregon State University’s TRACE program, we will run a sequence of wastewater samples from more than 40 communities across the state. “It cannot be fully emphasized that vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection and infection, including most circulating forms,” ​​wearing masks indoors and in crowded outdoor environments, and others. Physical distance from people, regular fingering along with other protective measures such as cleaning, and staying home when sick. “

With 27 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll has risen to 5,142 …

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thechronicleonline.com/news_free/omicron-in-oregon-three-metro-area-residents-test-positive-for-the-variant/article_cd57a066-5c89-11ec-9f65-730ed5a1740b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos