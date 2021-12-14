Omicron mutant identified in Oregon

To provide important public security information to our community, Register Guard is free to read this daily update related to the coronavirus. To support such important local journalism, Consider becoming a digital subscriber..

Omicron variants have been identified in Oregon.

The first three cases of Oregon’s Omicron variant COVID-19 were identified in Washington and Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Health announced Monday night. The Oregon Health & Science University Institute conducted a sequence to detect variants on Monday, December 13. The samples tested by the laboratory are:

Fully vaccinated, Multnomah County resident in his 20s tested on 7 December. The individual traveled internationally to Canada before the onset of symptoms. Additional details regarding personal status are not yet available.

A fully vaccinated Washington County resident in his twenties tested on December 9. Additional details regarding personal status are not yet available.

A fully vaccinated Washington County resident in his thirties tested on December 9. The individual traveled internationally to Mexico before the onset of symptoms. Additional details regarding personal status are not yet available.

“When the first case was reported in the United States on December 1, we shared that it was a” when “problem, not a” when “, that the epidemiologist of COVID-19 was detected in Oregon.” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a state health officer and state epidemiologist, said.

“We recognize that this news is relevant to many people, but if history is our guide, it will be fully vaccinated even if the vaccine does not target a particular variant. We know that the strong immune response resulting from this provides a high degree of protection against serious disease from all COVID-19 variants, he said.

Sidelinger said OHA and its institute partners will continue to monitor the Omicron epidemic in Oregon with strong individual and community-level variant monitoring.

Oregon ranks 11th in the country in terms of the proportion of all specimens sequenced during the pandemic. These efforts include sequencing positive COVID-19 specimens at the Oregon State Public Health Institute, academic laboratories such as the University of Oregon Health and Science and the University of Oregon, and several commercial laboratories throughout the state. .. Through collaboration with Oregon State University’s TRACE program, we will run a sequence of wastewater samples from more than 40 communities across the state.

Details of TRACE:This is a poop on how state-of-the-art genomics has helped prepare Oregon’s Omicron.

“We cannot emphasize that vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19 infection and infection, including most circulating variants,” said Sidelinger, indoors and crowded. For example, wearing a mask in a physically distant place, such as wearing a mask in an outdoor environment. Others wash their hands regularly and stay home when they are ill.

3 deaths and 101 additional cases reported in 3 days

Lane County reported on Monday 3 deaths and 101 confirmed or estimated COVID-19 cases in 3 days, with 341 deaths and an increase in county-wide cases to 30,839. Did.

The number of infected people was 237, down 18% from 290 on Friday.

Twenty-seven residents of Lane County were hospitalized on Monday, two in the intensive care unit and two in the ventilator.

Of the 27 county residents hospitalized on Thursday, 77.8%, or 21, were unvaccinated, LCPH reported.

As of December 6, 265,146 people in Lane County, 69.53% of the total population, had received 569,494 first and second vaccinations in Lane County, according to the Oregon Department of Health.

OHA released the following information on three COVD-19-related deaths in Lane County on Monday:

A 40-year-old man was positive on October 18 and died on October 31 at Riverbend’s Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

A 60-year-old man was positive on October 23 and died on October 25 at the Mackenzie Willamet Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

An 84-year-old man was positive on November 15 and died on December 9 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

— Register Guard

UK reports first known death by Omicron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported on Monday the first known death of a variant of Omicron after stating that the country was facing a “tsunami” in the Omicron incident.

The news comes after Johnson says on Sunday he’s opening booster shots to all adults. “It’s clear that two doses of the vaccine alone aren’t enough to provide the level of protection we all need,” Johnson said in a speech to the United Kingdom. Announced the schedule.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday with the looming spread of Omicron variants Told ABC News Preliminary data on Omicron show that variants can “avoid” some of the protection provided by the vaccine, but booster doses are “high enough protection levels to work well against Omicron.” I will raise it. “

“If you want optimal protection, definitely get a booster,” Fauci added.

When asked if an annual booster is needed, Fauci wants the current booster to be more durable than six months, but it’s unclear how long it will provide protection. Said. If you need a different dose, “you have to deal with it when it happens,” Fauci said.

Mark one on monday 1st anniversary of the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Deploy Pfizer production facilities and head to hospitals across the country to begin vaccination efforts in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 239 million people have been vaccinated at least once since then, and 60.8% of Americans have been fully vaccinated since the vaccine was launched. data.. However, only 26% of the population is boosted.

Even in the news:

► According to new people, more than one-third of Americans are very or very worried about COVID-19 or their families becoming infected with COVID-19. Opinion polls from the Associated Press and NORC Public Relations Center.. This is an increase from about 25% who felt similar fears in late October.

►Omicron is newly reported in North Carolina and Ohio. According to the CDC, new variants are currently detected in 27 states. Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah , Washington, Wisconsin.

► South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been treated for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease on Sunday, his office said.

► Ghana announced on Monday that it will impose a $ 3,500 fine on airlines that take unvaccinated travelers to West African countries. Unvaccinated non-citizens may also be denied entry.

📈 Today’s numbers: The United States has recorded more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 797,300 deaths. According to data from Johns Hopkins University.. Global total: more than 270 million cases and 5.3 million deaths. Over 201.9 million Americans (60.8% of the population) are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC..

Study: Young people recover quickly from the rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine

Some people under the age of 21 have developed a form of heart inflammation that is suspected to have come. COVID-19 vaccine tends to be mild According to a new study explained by Intermountain Healthcare officials last week, it will recover soon.

A new study, published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, compares patient data and medical records from 26 pediatric medical centers across the United States, including Utah, with one in five patients in the intensive care unit. I found out that I was hospitalized. They had the same symptoms, but none died and most were released after a few days.

“When the COVID vaccine was launched worldwide, we began hearing early spring reports of cases of heart inflammation and myocarditis,” said Dr. Donggan T. Chuon, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Faculty of Cardiology, University of Utah. Says. At a press conference about the study, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Health and Pediatric Cardiologist.

The majority of patients (> 90%) are male, and almost all cases were diagnosed after the patients received the mRNA vaccine. Chest pain is the most common symptom, seen in more than 99% of patients, and about one-third also experience fever or shortness of breath.

“Recovery in the hospital was very short with minimal dosing to treat myocarditis,” Truong said.

-El Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News

New York requires masks indoors unless companies need vaccines to enter

Governor Kathy Hokul announced last week Must wear masks in all indoor public places in New York Unless the company or venue implements vaccination requirements.

According to the Governor’s Office, new masks and vaccines have been imposed as the number of cases of COVID-19 has skyrocketed by more than 43% across the state since Thanksgiving and the medical system is strained due to staff shortages. ..

The new mask requirements apply to both patrons and staff. This measure will take effect on Monday and will take effect until January 15, after which the state will reassess based on the current situation.

In a statement, Hochul aims to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 during the holidays, spending more time shopping and collecting indoors, and the virus could spread more easily. ..

— David Robinson, USA TODAY Network New York

