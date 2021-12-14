Health
The backlog of breast screening behind a woman’s “nerve breaking” has been waiting for an appointment for over a year
Melanie Marshall is 50 years old and her mother had breast cancer of about the same age, so she is usually screened annually.
Melanie Marshall had a mammogram appointment for over a year before making a reservation due to the system backlog.
A 50-year-old Cambridge woman is scheduled to be screened annually and has been receiving mammograms since her 30s.
“My mother had breast cancer when I was about this age, and her experts suggested I do so,” she said.
However, Marshall is due for a mammogram in September 2020 and is worried about how long she is waiting.
The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ has also expressed concern through a petition, stating that the National Screening Unit is working to catch up.
Marshall paid for his scan until he was 45 and then got the scan via BreastScreenAotearoa.
“I still keep a note that it should be checked every year,” she said.
Marshall contacted her GP and BreastScreenAotearoa to confirm that she was still registered. She did, but she has a big backlog.
There was no other contact or follow-up after her call, said Marshall, who is currently promising.
“Waiting is nervous.
“I feel good when I’m taking a shower, but I’m not sure what I’m looking for.”
“I think we need to keep doing this, regardless of Covid. Why doesn’t it continue when more people die of breast cancer and other cancers than Covid?”
Marshall said her close friends were all the same age.
“We’ve talked about the fact that for everyone we know, one of us may have breast cancer.”
Last week, the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ submitted a petition to the government with 10,600 signatures requesting that the Covid Mammogram backlog be cleared. Free screening age extended to 74 years as soon as possible.
Foundation modeling shows that at least 133 women live with undetected breast cancer The mammogram was canceled because the breast screening was withheld during the blockade for the last two years.
“It’s painful to hear about a woman who wants to protect herself but can’t, and is suffering,” said Justin Smith.
“They say they haven’t received a reminder letter after noticing that they can’t rebook for months or are quite late.
“I’ve even heard from women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer by pure flukes after missing a mammogram that would have previously discovered cancer.
“There is no doubt that more lives will be lost if we discover breast cancer later.”
Dr. Jane O’Callahan, clinical director of the National Screening Unit, said work is underway to catch up.
Budget 21 allocates $ 10 million to breast screening programs to meet and clear population growth Covid-19 backlog..
“Providers use it to run additional screening clinics, including extended hours and weekends. They also use it to seek the help of private providers.”
O’Callahan said he should consult his doctor if he has any concerns or awareness of breast changes.
“GP Surgery prioritizes booking urgent health needs while responding to Covid-19.”
