One year after the first COVID-19 vaccine was given, here is Michigan
(WXYZ) — Tuesday, a year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccine began to invade Michigan’s arm.
It was considered a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus and gave many of us hope that life would return to normal.
However, vaccination was an incredible feat and a big challenge. We look back on how far we have come and how much work we have left to do.
It was nine months after the pandemic that changed the world when a shot hit the arm of a front-line healthcare worker in Michigan. It was seen as the beginning of the end of blockage, masking and social distance.
Dr. Sandro Sinti, an infectious disease specialist in Michigan medicine, said the vaccine helped turn the tide.
“Vaccination has kept people away from the hospital, kept them alive to some extent, and allowed the people of the state to do things again,” Sinti said.
Over the past year, approximately 6.2 million Michigans (a little over 62%) have been vaccinated at least once. However, vaccine intake was not uniform.
“Currently we’re at 44%, so it’s not where we want it, but it’s definitely on the right track,” said Dennis Fair Razo, Detroit’s Chief Public Health Director. I will. ” ..
Razo said her office has been working hard over the past year to combat disinformation about vaccines. In addition to large-scale efforts such as drive-through at TCF Center, 4,000 people took shots a day during peak hours. Her office has provided clinical nurses to answer local questions.
“We were in churches and schools and not only provided vaccines, but also confirmed that they knew they could come to us and ask us any questions.” Said Fairrazo.
That effort continues with a campaign that knocked over 350,000 doors in Detroit. Over 200 Detroit are vaccinated daily at home.
But now, Michigan is in the midst of another surge, partly supported by lower vaccination rates and variants including Delta, and now new Omicron variants.
According to Sinti, the answer is still vaccination and booster immunization, but how long?
“As the virus continues to change, we need to keep changing the vaccine prescription, which is what Pfizer is doing now,” Sinti said.
Sinti said Omicron-specific boosters may not be needed. He believes there is protection from the vaccines and boosters we have received. But the longer we have not been vaccinated here in the United States and around the world, the more dangerous mutation threats remain.
“The best thing you can do is vaccinate. It protects you. It protects your family,” Sinti said.
A year later, Cinti said we know that vaccines are safe and effective.
He points out Michigan’s struggling health care system. Most people in the hospital and ICU are not vaccinated when he has COVID-19 and the flu.
The longer a significant portion of the population has not been vaccinated, the more room for the virus to mutate, and the greater the need for additional boosters, according to Sinti.
If not, you can see the need for boosters on a regular basis.
..
