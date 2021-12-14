COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection? Influenza? Allergies? Which Do You Have, Doc?> Naval Sea Systems Command> Saved News Module

If someone has a fever and feels tired, do they have COVID-19? If someone has a cough and runny nose, is it allergic? If someone has a headache and a sore throat, it must be the flu. right? error!

“In COVID-19, influenza and allergies show similar symptoms, so it can be difficult to distinguish them,” said the Occupational Environmental Medicine Physician at the Navy Medical Preparation Training Unit NMRTU Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). And clinic director Cmdr said. Scott Welch. “But each has some more common symptoms that distinguish them from each other.”

The difference is how quickly a person begins to develop symptoms. Allergies are faster than influenza, and influenza is faster than COVID-19. The main symptoms differ in that influenza and COVID-19 are more likely to be accompanied by a cough and fever, but influenza is a dry cough and COVID-19 can also lose its odor and taste. Allergies, on the other hand, do not cause fever or cough, but only lead to watery eyes with stuffy nose and itching.

So what exactly is the difference between COVID-19, influenza and allergies? Both COVID-19 and influenza are caused by the virus-COVID-19 by SARSCov-2 (coronavirus) and influenza by influenza (orthomixovirus). “Both of these can make us sick, spread to others, and even get sick,” Welch said. “On the other hand, allergies are caused by our bodies that react to allergens such as pollen, dander and mold. We are uncomfortable, but usually seasonal allergies can make us sick. And you can’t pass them on because others aren’t infectious. “

The tricky part of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu is that they have implications that go beyond the individual. There is “collateral damage” to others, and each person is different, so just because one person has a mild illness does not guarantee that the inherited person will have the same illness. “We continue to suffer from this pandemic because we prioritize individual freedom and freedom over the public interest,” Welch said. “In the end, we are all suffering from the illness and death of our loved ones, which can lead to lost time at work and, worse, to the loss of workers, the manufacture of goods and It leads to a lack of service. It also causes a shortage of medical resources not only for problems related to COVID-19, but also for other illnesses and disorders. “

Prevention is the best line of defense. It’s about paying attention to the basics, such as wearing a mask, physical distance, washing your hands, and getting vaccinated to better prevent the spread of the virus. The more allowed the virus to spread, the higher the risk that the virus will mutate into a more dangerous variant. It occurs frequently in influenza, such as the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, but COVID-19 mutates to how easy it is to infect, how sick people are, and to more concerned mutations. In that respect, it has proven to be more dangerous. In the case of allergies, individuals should try to avoid over-the-counter or prescription medications to avoid the ones that cause the reaction and to weaken the body’s reaction as needed.

COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for all federal officials and active duty personnel. Federal officials, active duty, veterans, and their dependents can be vaccinated at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center (NMCP) or at various pharmacies throughout the region. For NMCP, you can schedule vaccine reservations using the Defense and Health Agency reservation portal https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. You can also get vaccinated at various pharmacies and vaccination centers in the town. To schedule a visit to the town, please visit www.vaccine.gov.

Influenza vaccination is also recommended and may be mandatory. “Healthcare workers in many healthcare facilities, including NMCP and all military installations, including service members, need it,” Welch said. “Anyway, it is always recommended to get the flu vaccine for the same reason that the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended. This reduces the risk of severe illness and vaccinates others, especially the vaccine. It helps to pass it on to those who cannot and are at high risk of serious illness or death. Influenza vaccines are available at NMCP, primary care physicians and pharmacies. “

Always keep in mind that it is important to take after NASA during a pandemic. Give people space.

For more information on COVID-19, visit https: //www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html, https: //www.navy.mil/US-Navy-COVID-19-Updates/ please. And https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Resources/Coronavirus/. For more information on influenza, please visit https: //www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.