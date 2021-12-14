Pfizer COVID drug Paxrovid is effective for high-risk people: What’s New

According to a final analysis of a previously published study, Pfizer’s antivirals were offered in 5-day tablets, reducing hospitalization or mortality in high-risk people by 89%.

A second study of people at average risk found that the drug reduced the chances of developing a serious illness by 70% compared to placebo. To get these results, a drug called Paxlovid should be given within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. If this makes you feel sick, you should immediately test and request a prescription.

The drug has been tested on unvaccinated people, but it is also expected to protect people with so-called breakthrough infections after vaccination.

Paxlovid appeared to be safe in both studies, including nearly 3,500 volunteers, half of whom were given placebo. Laboratory studies also suggest that antivirals remain potent against the rapidly spreading Omicron mutants around the world.

In a prepared statement, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said, “The new study is a treatment candidate that will save lives for patients around the world, whether vaccinated or not. It emphasizes the possibility of. ” “New concerns like Omicron have exacerbated the need for treatment options available to people infected with the virus. If approved or approved, this potential treatment is important to help calm the pandemic. I’m sure it will be a great tool. “

Paxlovid is designed to block the activity of an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate, and is given with low-dose HIV drugs that help slow the body’s breakdown of that enzyme and maintain its activity longer. increase.

At the end of last month The FDA Advisory Board has rigorously recommended the approval of a different COVID-19 antiviral drug than Merck., Is called Molnupiravir. Unlike the drug, Paxrovid does not cause the viral mutations that the Commission was worried about.

► The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, authorities believe that they were the first military personnel to be dismissed for violating their firing obligations.

► Following the record of 37 players testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, NFL requires Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees to obtain COVID-19 vaccine booster..

A South African study found that Omicron was “highly contagious” and more resistant to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although the new Omicron variants are substantially more contagious and reduce the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, fully vaccinated people are still largely protected from serious disease. According to a South African survey released on Tuesday..

Subspecies believed to have emerged this fall in southern Africa appear to be ready to take over the world, as Delta did earlier. Omicron accounts for 90% of COVID-19 cases in South Africa and is a serious problem in Europe. It has been seen in at least 30 US states, but delta mutations still dominate the American outbreak.

Information about the features of Omicron that were officially identified the day before Thanksgiving, such as infectivity and danger, is being revealed.

Two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which provided more than 90% protection against infection by the original version of the virus, are only 33 against Omicron, according to a new study by Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurance company. % Defense.

Complete vaccination continues to provide 70% protection against severe illness that appears to be maintained across high-risk groups, but is slightly reduced in people over the age of 60 and in people over the age of 70. It has dropped further. Click here for details..

— Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY

University of Florida begins investigation into reports of pressure to disrupt COVID-19 research

University of Florida Investigate possible violations of research integrity policies Following a 274-page faculty committee report containing claims of destruction and barrier pressure to publish COVID-19 data.

This is the latest development in the college academic freedom story that began in late October when it was announced that multiple professors were restricted from participating in proceedings against the state. The issue has evolved into a national debate over scholars, freedom of speech, politics, fame, and money, extending to University of Florida accreditation and the US Parliament.

In an email statement sent to faculty and staff on Friday, University Research Vice President David P. Norton said the University of Florida’s Research and University Compliance and Ethics Office had begun a formal investigation. rice field. He added that the results would be “published when completed,” but did not specify a timeline.

The long undergraduate Senate ad hoc committee on academic freedom, announced in early December, reported the following allegations:

There was a discrepancy between the external pressure to destroy the COVID-19 data and the procedure such as data corruption.

Florida Government Agency Creates Barriers to Disclosure of COVID-19 Data and Delays Disclosure

University of Florida employees were verbally told not to criticize Governor Ron DeSantis and the UF policy associated with Covid-19 in their interactions with the media.

The committee’s report is also of faculty “Significant concerns about retaliation” And “the feeling that those who oppose the situation may lose their jobs or be punished in some way.”

— Daniel Ivanov, Gainesville Sun

Contribution: Associated Press