Studies show that following superhero behavior can lead to healthy aging.health





A new study analyzes the behavior of superheroes and finds that implementing them can have positive health consequences. The survey results were published in the journal “BMJ”. To do this, Australian researchers reviewed 24 Marvel films released between 2008 (Iron Man) and 2021 (Black Widow). They hypothesized that superheroes (with the exception of Thor, who has lived for thousands of years) are aging and that their individual aging trajectories can be altered by individual characteristics in much the same way as others. First, they look at positive behavior and health assets, and superheroes regularly engage in physical activity and exercise, both associated with healthy aging and an advanced society associated with a reduced risk of dementia. I have discovered that it shows unity and connection. Superheroes also show positive or optimistic thinking, psychological resilience, and a sense of purpose. All of these are associated with healthy aging. And, with the exception of Thor and Iron Man, superheroes don’t drink or smoke in large quantities, and their behavior is associated with longevity and healthy aging. They then investigate negative behaviors and risk factors, and when repeatedly exposed to loud noises, air pollution, and multiple head injuries, superheroes are at risk of dementia, life-changing physical injury, and disability. Was found to increase. Next, the researchers examined the personal characteristics and health behaviors of the five superheroes (Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spider-Man). They state that both Black Panther and Iron Man are so wealthy and intelligent that they have a low risk of dementia. Black Panther is also a vegetarian and is known to support healthy aging. In contrast, Hulk’s heart problems, high obesity index, and near-constant anger put Hulk at risk for some chronic illnesses, and Blackwidow’s traumatic childhood experience is physical and mental. Increases the risk of illness. Spider-Man’s strength, flexibility, and agility should reduce the risk of falls in old age, but his nightly crime fight is the 8-10 hours he recommends for teenagers of his age. Means that you cannot take. , Mental health is reduced and the incidence of unintended injuries is high. So far, Marvel’s superhero joint efforts have focused on issues such as maintaining the safety of the Multiverse, altering human consciousness, creating artificial intelligence, and developing technologies that facilitate space travel. The author states. However, they propose to shift their focus to providing quality health and social care to a large, aging population and addressing challenges such as how to prevent frailty and dementia. .. “This will allow people in the Multiverse, including superheroes, to experience the quality of life of older people,” they conclude. Follow more stories above Facebook When twitter This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

