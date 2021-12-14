Health
Pfizer Vaccine left Portage, Michigan a year ago
Grand Rapids, Michigan — A year ago, the world was paying attention when people in Portage, Michigan filled the cooler of the Pfizer vaccine.
The truck was even escorted by the police. People nearby said they saw this happen and gave hope.
“I’m not ready to die, that is, I’m sure others aren’t ready to die,” Robert Oonacott told FOX17.
Woonacott had to watch the vaccine news from the hospital bed after being infected with COVID-19.
“Yes, you know, there’s something out there. But does anyone say it’s like the flu you get it? You’re a flu symptom? , Probably have some respiratory problems. Am I wrong? “Unacot said.
Woonacott learned a difficult way about the dangers of COVID-19. He says doctors put him in a medically-induced coma after he was infected with the virus. In total, he spent about 140 days in the hospital.
“It was attacking my respiratory system and affecting my heart, and it just attacked everything and also robbed some of my nervous system, such as my legs and arms.” He added.
Even now, more than a year later, Woonacott is not 100%. He has a brace for walking, but he still needs to hold his breath from time to time.
“Mary Free Bed was just what you said, you know, you can do this, you know, when I just had a tired day you know But I woke up at 6am every morning and had breakfast, so I was ready to go, so I sat and waited, because everyone was excited, “said Oonacot.
Not wanting to do that again, Woonacott got the Moderna vaccine in January and the second round in February.
“So I had it, I have all the antibodies against it. You know, but you know, blood transfusions and everything else. So I say so I thought. I want to be bulletproof so I saw it, because you know I got the shot.
Mary Wisinsky, Kent County Immune Supervisor, saw a similar struggle like Oonacot while at the forefront.
“So not only was I overjoyed when the first vaccine came out, but it was a real relief.”
It was a relief that Wisinsky felt after a year of COVID-19 testing. She saw people get sick, and some got so sick that they didn’t leave the hospital.
“It looks like we couldn’t really provide anything positive. As you know, there was nothing to stop the virus,” Wisinski said.
This year: Michigan is on track to hit another wave of infectious diseases. The Pentagon has boots on the ground at two hospitals in Michigan to assist patients with COVID-19.
“A year later, we’re a little disappointed with the fact that we’re in a situation, so I’m cautiously optimistic that I can still get over this, but I say last year. In December, we wouldn’t have expected it to be where we are now, a year later, “Wisinski told FOX17.
A year later, authorities are urging shots to help reduce hospitalization. Now people are lined up for their third shot, also known as a booster.
Woonacott will get something soon.
