Health
Quebec COVID-19: What You Need to Know on Tuesday
- Quebec reported 1,628 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Monday.
- Since the pandemic began 467,609 Confirmed cases and 11,611 people died.
- There are 268 people in the hospital (up 6 people), 73 of whom are in the intensive care unit (up 5 people).
- The state managed 13,997,617 Dosage of COVID-19 vaccine, including 24,009 over the last 24 hours.
- Eighty-seven percent of the state’s eligible population (aged 5+) are vaccinated once and 81% are vaccinated twice.
The Quebec Department of Health does not disclose the number of vaccines given on weekends and public holidays.
Due to the proliferation of incidents across Quebec, the Quebec Government will provide up-to-date information on the status of COVID-19 in Quebec on Tuesday afternoon.
Health Minister Christian Dubé will speak at 1 pm with Dr. Horacio Arruda, Director of Public Health in Quebec, and Daniel Palais, who oversees the state’s vaccination activities.
According to Montreal’s public health department, 14 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are currently detected in the city, only 5 of which are associated with international travel.
They say it means that others got it in Canada, which suggests limited local transmission.
News of the epidemic of this variant came after Quebec reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections last Friday for the first time in about 11 months.
As of Monday, the 7-day moving average for Quebec is 1,683 new cases.
1 year from the start of vaccination
Today, one year after the first COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec, a vaccination campaign has begun in Canada.
Gisele Levesque, a resident of the CHSLD Saint-Antoine care facility in Quebec City, was the first Canadian to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine on December 14, 2020.
Since then, Quebec has been receiving about 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Patricia McKinnon, head of the Quebec City vaccination campaign, remembers running through the hall of the care facility when the first dose arrived.
“We were asking ourselves how we could do 3,000 doses in 7 days,” said McKinnon. “Now we are shifting 3,000 doses!”
Nadia Chalev, a nurse who gave Levesque, said she was honored to be vaccinated with the first vaccine in the country.
“Sure, it’s an event that marked me and I’m proud to have done it,” she said.
Outbreaks in prisons throughout Quebec
Currently, at least three state prisons across the state have reported outbreaks of COVID-19.
Bordeaux Prison in Aansic Cartierville, also known as Montreal detention facility, On Monday, 75 of the approximately 1,100 prisoners reported COVID-19. The members of the staff do not seem to be affected.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday two additional outbreaks of COVID-19 in state prisons.
There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 among the prisoners in the Rivère-des-Prairies detention center in Montreal, and 13 more among the staff.
While in Sorel Tracy’s prison northeast of Montreal, there are 16 active cases among prisoners.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 808 prisoners and 436 staff have been infected with COVID-19 in Quebec prisons. Two prisoners have died.
Omicron test at LaSalle
Public health in Montreal requires people who may have visited the LaSalle Community Center or Jim in Kirkland at certain times to be tested for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The two locations in question are Buzzfit Kirkland on 3240 Jean-Yves Street. Henri Remu Cultural Community Center Located on 7644 Édouard Street in Lazar.
Learn more about specific dates and test sites here..
Top COVID-19 Story
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- heat.
- A new or worsening cough.
- Dyspnea.
- Sudden loss of smell without stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal problems (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.).
- sore throat
- General muscle aches.
- headache.
- Malaise.
- Decreased appetite.
If you suspect you may be infected with COVID-19, the government calls 1-877-644-4545 and asks you to schedule an appointment at the screening clinic.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information about COVID-19 in the state here Information about the situation in Montreal here..
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-dec-14-1.6284882
