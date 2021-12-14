One year after the first vaccination, the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs in Ohio

One year after the first Ohio people were injected with the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say that while much progress has been made in stopping the spread of the virus, it is not enough to end the pandemic.

The first Ohio citizens were vaccinated in Columbus a year ago on Tuesday. Workers at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center received the first Pfizer and BioNTech shots of three federal-approved vaccines.

One of the things that continues to surprise some doctors, Dr. Andrew Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer at the Wexner Medical Center, is the number of people who have postponed or opposed vaccination.

As of Monday, 54% of the state’s population, or more than 6.3 million Ohio, has been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, more than 202 million Americans, or 72% of the US population, are fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s almost hard to remember what happened before the vaccine came out and how hopeful we were (with the vaccine),” said Thomas. “But I don’t think I could have predicted sitting with this many unvaccinated people.”

Thomas led the provinces and statesCountdown when five medical center workers become the first Ohio to be vaccinated at the same time. One of those workers was Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, director of lung, critical care and sleep medicine at the medical center.

Vaccines have brought hope to many, but Horowitz was not optimistic about ending the pandemic quickly. A year later, Horowitz feels unfortunately confirmed his fears as COVID hospitalizations across the state reached record highs.

As of Monday afternoon, 4,745 Ohio people were hospitalized for the virus, the highest number of inpatients since December 2020. Jab.

“It’s not just vaccines, it’s a lot,” Horowitz said. “The truth is that some people dug in …. We are a very fragmented population and I don’t know how to move the needles at this point.”

Despite some setbacks, many advances have been made, said Dr. Meghana Moodabagil, a third-year emergency and internal medicine resident in Ohio. Like Horowitz, Mudabagil was one of the first Ohio people to be vaccinated in Ohio on December 14, 2020.

Moodabagil expects the federal government to approve a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years in November. It will help even more to end the pandemic. According to Mudabagil, boosters are also being given to adults because there wasn’t enough vaccine a year ago.

Perhaps the most promising thing about vaccines is that they appear to tolerate most variants of the virus, although more research is needed on the Omicron strain, Mudabagil said.

Few vaccines are 100% effective, according to experts, but injections are still important in reducing serious illness and death from the virus. According to the Ohio Health Department, nearly 95% of Ohio residents who have been hospitalized with COVID since January 1 have not been vaccinated.

“This virus will exist for a very long time,” said Moodabagil. “If you are vaccinated, you may be infected with COVID and that’s okay. It can be a very mild case and you can get rid of it.”

When the vaccine arrived in Ohio a year ago, Governor Mike Dewein welcomed doctors and other leaders as he was dropped onto a ultra-low temperature cooler via a UPS truck. Dewine called it “a very exciting day for Ohio” and said the arrival of the vaccine had begun the pandemic’s “end-of-life process.”

“Since the vaccine arrived a year ago, we have made great strides in reducing the risk of serious illness and death,” Dan Tierney, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said in an email. “This anniversary is a reminder that Ohio residents who have not yet received the booster will move on and schedule their recommended doses.”

As the seasons change, doctors hope that more vaccinations will stop what appears to be another winter surge in cases and hospitalizations in Ohio and many parts of the United States.

Vaccine promises have provided some relief to frontline workers such as Mudabagil, Horowitz and Thomas as the virus surged across the state last December. At that time, healthcare workers were infected with COVID much more often than the general public, and many were afraid to bring the disease back to their families.

Only one day after the first vaccine was given, Ohio set a record for 5,308 hospitalized COVID patients treated on December 15, 2020. According to the Ohio Hospital Association..

Although it was a busy time for many healthcare professionals, Thomas said the vaccine provided them with a very necessary boost in morale. Although the number of cases and hospitalizations are increasing again, Thomas said an additional layer of protection is a comfort relief that frontline workers did not have more than a year ago.

“It was an emotional lift for everyone,” said Thomas. “Vaccines actually appeared at the right time when people needed some inspiration to keep moving forward. I will remember that in my life.”

