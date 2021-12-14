After using spices, 35 people were hospitalized for severe bleeding, officials say.





Tampa, Florida-The Florida Poison Information Center (FPIC) in Tampa said 35 people have recently been hospitalized for severe bleeding after using locally purchased synthetic cannabinoids (commonly referred to as spices). New information is coming A few days later, Hillsborough County’s Florida Department of Health said it was investigating multiple reports of severe spice-related illnesses... “These individuals showed symptoms associated with coagulopathy, a condition in which blood coagulation is impaired,” DOH-Hillsborough said in a press release. “The reported symptoms varied, but most often had bruising, nosebleeds, gum bleeding, hematemesis, hematuria or stool blood, and severe menstrual bleeding.” Alexandra Funk, co-managing director of Tampa’s FPIC, says he believes this spice product is contaminated with something that causes significant bleeding. Funk explained that spices may resemble marijuana, but are not the same and may instead be several different chemicals or compounds. “It’s dangerous and worrisome because it affects your body’s normal coagulation capacity,” Funk said. “Therefore, if it cannot coagulate, it can bleed and cause life-threatening bleeding, which can lead to death.” FPIC said the symptoms progressed rapidly and could progress. If you notice bleeding after using spices, experts want you to go to the nearest emergency room immediately. FPIC said it was closely monitoring the situation and alerts were sent to all local ERs to ask them to report new cases. FPIC experts are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 1-800-222-1222 To provide quick, free and confidential help for toxic emergencies and questions. With law enforcement Hillsborough County Florida Department of Health You also need to contact us if you know the company, entity, or individual who sells spices. Illegal synthetic marijuana is referred to by many names, including: Synthetic cannabinoids

Fake pot

Fake weeds

Legal weeds

spices

K-2

KD

Mindtrip

OMG

Black giant

matrix

Scooby snacks

IF 47

spirit

Sexy monkey

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/35-hospitalized-with-severe-bleeding-after-smoking-spice-in-hillsborough-county-poison-center-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos