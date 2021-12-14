40 people hospitalized for severe bleeding after taking “Spice” in Florida





Tampa, Florida (WFLA) — According to poison control authorities, increased use of synthetic marijuana in a county in Florida has caused 40 people to land in hospitals this week due to severe bleeding. Florida Poison Control said there was an outbreak in Hillsborough County with severe bleeding associated with people buying synthetic marijuana (also known as “spices”) from local dealers. Alfred Allegaus, Managing Director of Tampa’s Florida Poison Information Center, said: “The problem is that they never know what they’re getting.” According to Allegaus, the drug is contaminated with something that causes sudden, severe, potentially life-threatening bleeding. “So, if you … shave yourself, do you know how it usually coagulates within a minute or two?” He said. “It will bleed for hours.” The patient also has unexplained bruising, either bleeding from the nose or gums or having blood in the urine. Michigan Poison Control Warns of Possible Cases of Marijuana Contaminated with Fentanyl

“The Poison Control Center has sent clinical alerts to all emergency departments and asked them to report new cases,” the statement said. “We carefully monitor this situation and work with public health agencies. Toxicologists and toxicologists are assisting hospitals in the treatment of these toxic patients.” According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic cannabinoids are so-called human-made, psychologically changing chemicals because they are similar to the chemicals found in marijuana plants. Experts say that symptoms can develop quickly in people who use them. In 2018, people in the Tampa region died during spice outbreaks in several states that poisoned more than 300 people, according to Allegaus. No deaths related to the current outbreaks that have been contained so far in Hillsborough County have been reported. According to Allegaus, hospitalized people are being treated with precursors to counter the effects of spices. If you or someone you know is bleeding after using spices, go to your nearest emergency room. If you need help with a poison emergency or question, you can call 1-800-222-1222.

