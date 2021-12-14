In Quebec, COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged, with more than 1,700 cases per day.





Quebec reported 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, killing an additional seven as health officials are set to provide up-to-date information on the epidemiological situation at 1:00 pm increase. Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by 25 to 293 on the final day, 47 new patients were hospitalized and 22 were discharged. Of the inpatients, 75 are in the intensive care unit, an increase of two. According to the latest data released by the Quebec Institute of Public Health, unvaccinated people are 14.7 times more likely to be hospitalized after being infected with the virus than well-vaccinated people. It has become. read more:

COVID-19: 1,628 new cases added in Quebec, 3 dead due to surge in hospitalizations The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada has been one year, and 83.4% of the state’s population received at least one dose at a nursing care facility in Quebec. The story continues below the ad The state is currently giving the first dose of the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years before vacation, and a third boost to those who may have weakened immunity or who are in poor health. We are competing to do. Put them more at risk. Trend story Pfizer Vaccine 70% Effective for Hospitalization from Omicron: Study

Suicide pods developed in Switzerland bring painless death to users To date, 282,153 children of the target age group have taken the first shot and 48,891 children have made reservations.















3:07

COVID-19: Two doses of Pfizer vaccine protect 70% from hospitalization by Omicron, studies show





COVID-19: Two doses of Pfizer vaccine protect 70% from hospitalization by Omicron, studies show

Currently, people over the age of 70, and those who have been vaccinated twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine, those who live in remote or isolated communities, pregnant women, and those with health problems receive boost immunity in Quebec. I am qualified. From January, booster shots will be available to people over the age of 60. To date, Quebec has recorded 469,356 infections and 443,121 recovery cases, with 14,617 active cases. The story continues below the ad The death toll from the virus is currently 11,618. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8449671/quebec-sees-jump-in-covid-19-hospitalizations-daily-caseload-above-1700/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos