Connect with us

Health

Heart of Doubt: Implicit Vaccine Hesitation Among Healthcare Professionals

Published

34 seconds ago

on

By

 


Healthcare workers are a priority population for current COVID-19 vaccination strategies due to increased workplace exposure and contact with potentially at-risk patients.

Organizing the health of the world
WHO SAGE is committed to a framework for the allocation and prioritization of COVID-19 vaccination on September 14, 2020.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00275-1/fulltext

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article