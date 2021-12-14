Windsor-Omicron variant case reported in Essex, 3 more lives lost

A variant of Omicron has been reported in Windsor-Essex and public health was reported on Tuesday.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website, one case of variant was detected in this area.

Dr. Shanker Nessarrai, Deputy Medical Officer of Health, said it was only a matter of time before the detection of the mutant was reported locally.

Two weeks ago, Ontario announced that it had detected the first two Omicron cases in Canada. Since then, the variant has begun to spread to the community, accounting for about 11% of infections, according to a pandemic advisory board of state experts.

The state’s top doctor said he expects Omicron to dominate within a few weeks.

See | Ontario’s scientific adviser says Omicron will take new steps: What was working before will work again in the fight against Omicron, says Ontario’s scientific adviser. He expects a “massive wave” of Omicron’s case, but Dr. Peter Jüni, Head of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table in Ontario, said a strategy that worked early in the pandemic against Omicron. It says it will be valid again. 8:56

Canada’s Chief Public Health Director said on Monday There is evidence of community expansion Cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant and the new COVID-19 are expected to “rapidly escalate” in the coming days.

Dr. Theresa Tam said that Omicron has “great potential” and that the situation in Canada is “a few days or perhaps a week” behind the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is dealing with a “tsunami.” “It’s one of the new infectious diseases, and as the variant becomes established, the number of cases doubles every few days.

“We know how to work together to flatten that curve, and we now need to do it pretty quickly,” Tam said. “Like other waves of pandemics, rapid action and reduced contact [are] The key to prevent that very sharp peak. “

44 new cases locally, a woman in her twenties and two others died

In reports of new variants found locally, WECHU also reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in the area, and three more died from the disease.

One died a woman in her twenties, a man in her sixties, and a man in her seventies.

34 people are in a local hospital with this illness.

One case of Omicron was reported, but the major variant of concern in the region is the delta variant, with 3,837 cases reported locally.

WECHU reported the first case of the Omicron variant in Windsor-Essex on December 14, 2021. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

There are 22 workplaces and community outbreaks within the community.

Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residences and Country Village Healthcare continue to occur. As of Tuesday, there are also sun parlor homes for the elderly.

Seven schools are also occurring.

Stella Maris Catholic School.

David Suzuki Public School.

St. Ann French Immersion Catholic School.

Margaret D. Benny Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

Our Lady of the Catholic School of Conception Announcement.

Hubbyton Public School.

According to WECHU, once an incident is identified in a school or nursery school, an investigation will be initiated to determine if others have been affected.

If there is evidence that the virus has spread, the class or cohort will be dismissed. This may also include a bus cohort or an after school cohort.

However, just because you are dismissed does not mean that it has happened.You can find more information here.

COVID-19, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent-Lambton

According to Lambton Public Health, Sarnia had 82 activities on Tuesday, an increase of 5 new cases and 5 outbreaks.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase in 18 new cases on Tuesday. Eleven people are hospitalized for this illness.