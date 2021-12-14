Health
As the Doset vaccination program expands, we are participating in it together.
The Dorset healthcare system has taken every step to expand its vaccination program as quickly as possible after the Prime Minister announced it late Sunday.
Also, as the NHS continues to offer the largest vaccination program in history, system leaders are asking locals to wait patiently while arranging everything.
The deployment of COVID-19 vaccination is coordinated and provided by the NHS in Dorset and works closely with partners, including the Council and the Voluntary and Community Sector.
Dr. Andy Rutland, Dawset GP and clinical leader of the Dawset COVID-19 vaccination program, said:
“This is a monumental effort to step up further to expand the vaccination program for all qualified people.
“I know some people have had problems booking boosters at local venues, and I’m working hard to keep them available. Slots are constantly being added, so be patient and country. Keep checking the booking system.
“We are all together and we are truly grateful to all the people who supported the deployment, including staff, volunteers and the general public. This was a tough year for all of us, so this is it. Please continue to be kind, patient and understand the vaccine team, which is working tirelessly to achieve this. “
Dr. Rutland also reiterated potential vaccinations to join the vaccine team as the program continues to expand rapidly. https://joinourdorset.nhs.uk/vaccinators/
Sam Crow, Director of Public Health at the Dorset Council and Bournemouth, Christ Church and Pool Council, said:
“With the advent of Omicron variants in addition to the existing high infection rates locally, it is more important than ever that we all continue to play a role in protecting ourselves and each other from the risk of COVID-19. We are working closely with the NHS to support the expansion of our booster program. Obtaining boosters is to protect ourselves from the serious illnesses caused by all variants of COVID-19. Is the best way to do it.
“Nationwide, we see that Omicron is spreading rapidly. There are still many unknowns about this variant, but the principles that help reduce infection remain the same. Vaccination alone spreads the virus. It cannot be prevented, so you need to take precautions to be able to live safely with COVID-19.
“This includes regular rapid tests to ensure that you are not infected, especially before meeting others or attending meetings, making sure you have adequate ventilation, indoors. And including wearing a face cover in crowded spaces. If we all follow these measures now and are boosted as soon as possible, we will prevent the need for further restrictions and that we all enjoy it. I hope you can continue. “
There are several ways to get a booster jab.
• The best way to get vaccinated at the time and place that suits you is to make a reservation
First
• You can wait for your GP practice to contact you or book nationwide
Reservation Service (NBS) to get boosters at larger centers or pharmacies
• Because local GP-led vaccine services provide vaccines to the most vulnerable people
They are invited to get a booster first
• Currently operating two vaccination centers in Dorset – Vespasian House,
Dorchester and Kings Park Hospital in Bournemouth.They have reserved slots for
Both children and adults
• Both centers are very crowded and walk-in availability is very limited – create
Reservation using the national reservation system
• You can also get vaccinated at many pharmacies.Now there are over 30
Doset site offering vaccinations. Find out where they are on the CCG website. https://www.dorsetccg.nhs.uk/vaccinations/sites/
Busy – Good luck, patient and kind
• The number of qualified people continues to be in very high demand for boosters.
Will increase
• While some people struggle to book boosters, NHS staff are working very hard to support and increase availability in the local community. Please wait. Show them the respect and kindness they deserve.you will
Even if you receive the booster a little later, you still have a sufficient level of immunity
• The vaccination center is very busy. If the local venue is not visible in the system, it may be full. Reservations are constantly being added, so please check back later.
