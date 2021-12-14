A 15-minute observation period after the vaccine is temporarily discontinued to speed up booster rollout

Pause of short observation period of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Advice from the four UK Chief Medical Officers includes first, second, and booster jabs and will continue to be reviewed.

The 15-minute observation period after Pfizer or Moderna vaccination will be temporarily suspended as part of new measures to speed up booster deployment as part of an emergency response to the rapid spread of Omicron mutants.

Following advice from the Human Medical Committee of the four UK Chief Health Officers and an independent regulatory agency, the Pharmaceutical and Medical Products Regulatory Authority, the government is temporary to accelerate the deployment of vaccinations as quickly as possible. Agreed to implement measures.

Suspension is based on clinical advice that maintaining the 15-minute rule will cause more harm than can be avoided, as removing it will significantly increase the number of people who can be vaccinated in a short period of time. I have been vaccinated.

Each delegated government will determine how, when safe and appropriate, the advice to recommend an outage is implemented in operation.

The risk of serious allergic reactions after vaccination with the mRNA vaccine is low (about 1 report per 100,000 vaccinations), and the experience of inoculating these vaccines to millions of people today is far greater. I have. People are usually not observed for 15 minutes after other vaccinations.

Dr. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA, said:

In light of the rapid dissemination of new Omicron variants and the proven efficacy of booster doses against Omicron, the 15-minute observation period after the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) is exempted during emergency response to Omicron variants. can do. This advice includes first and second vaccinations and boosters. A 15-minute observation period after vaccination is left for a small number of people who may have previously had food, insect bites, anaphylaxis or other allergic reactions to most drugs or vaccines. Anaphylaxis and other severe allergic reactions are very rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. The benefits of vaccination of as many people as possible by abandoning the 15-minute wait during this time of rapid epidemic of Omicron variants far outweigh the very small risks of anaphylaxis. It exceeds. We continue to closely monitor both UK and international data and ask the Coronavirus Yellow Card website to report any suspected side effects associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.People who experience symptoms of allergic reactions such as dyspnea, tachycardia, fainting, etc. should see an urgent doctor

Sir Munir Pilmohamed, Chairman of the Human Medical Commission, said:

The decision to temporarily abandon the post-mRNA observation period in certain circumstances was made after the Human Medical Commission (CHM) reviewed and reviewed available yellow card data for post-primary course and post-booster anaphylaxis. I will. The data show that anaphylaxis and other severe allergic reactions are very rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rapid action is required to address the rapid increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the increased risk to public and medical services. This temporary measure will support the main mission of vaccination of the country prior to the end of the year. Get out as soon as possible to anyone who has not yet received the first, second, or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Mary Ramsey, Head of Immunization at UKHSA, said:

Early data suggest that Omicron grows at a very fast rate and that two doses of the vaccine are not sufficient to prevent symptomatic infections, as much as possible to put jabs in more arms as soon as possible. It’s important to do that. As agreed by CHM, eliminating the 15-minute wait helped streamline the process at the vaccine center and updated the guidance to facilitate this.

Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Director of the NHS Vaccination Program, said:

The CMO’s advice, updated to temporarily suspend the 15-minute wait, is especially useful at small vaccination sites when safe and appropriate, and helps protect more people as soon as possible. The NHS has begun action to accelerate the COVID-19 booster program, planning more pop-up vaccination centers and opening hours as part of its national mission to protect its people from new Omicron variants. It was extended.

It is recommended to stay for 15 minutes, especially for those who have a history of allergies to other vaccines or who responded immediately after previous doses. In that case, it is advisable to tell the vaccine center if you have ever fainted after vaccination.

The UK Health Security Agency has updated the Green Book to reflect the changes from today. [Tuesday December 14].. Updated patient group directions and protocols will be published shortly.

Changes can be implemented after updating the Green Book on sites such as hospitals and general practitioner clinics, and for home visits. The NHS will implement the guidance as soon as possible on a wider vaccination site once the required clinical guidance is implemented.

