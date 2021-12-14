Omicron waves gain momentum when delta spikes occur in parts of the United States

We are preparing a vaccine this time. This time we have a booster shot. This time around, there are new treatments and methods that have been tested in the previous wave. This time, everyone knows non-pharmaceutical mitigation methods such as hand hygiene, social distance, and masking.

It’s all important, according to medical experts. Still, the US healthcare system faces yet another unprecedented challenge. According to many experts, Omicron appears to be the predominant mutant, and many of the U.S. population lack proper protection and are increasingly seen to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine three times. increase. Also, mortality may not be as high as the previous spike in COVID-19, but the hospital system is burdened not only by COVID-19 patients, but by all non-COVID infected patients in need. There is a possibility.

No matter how this is done, Infection Control Officers (IPs) believe they are in the midst of a surge again.

Members of Rebecca Leach, MPH, BSN, RN, CIC, Infection control today®of(ICT®“At this point, the preparations that infection prophylaxis needs to make are about the resilience and support of clinical staff who are tired and already over the limits,” said the editorial advisory board (EAB). I am.

Heather Saunders, MPH, RN, and CIC are Heads of Infection Control at the Johns Hopkins Department of Population and Health. ICT®EAB. “The mortality rate may not be as high as the previous COVID-19 surge, but the hospital system is burdened not only by COVID-19 patients, but by all non-COVID-infected patients in need of care,” Saunders said. That could happen. ” She adds: “U.S. influenza activity remains low, but a slight steady increase in cases is beginning to be detected in many parts of the country. A relatively typical influenza season, or at least more than last year. If so, the increased number of influenza cases combined with the highly infectious COVID-19 variant does not signal the hospital’s capacity. “

And the delta variant hasn’t been done with us yet. Yesterday, 1260 people died of COVID-19 in the United States. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.. There were 117,363 COVID-19 infections yesterday.

Experts emphasize that there is still much we do not know about the variant, even when Omicron overthrows Europe, even in countries where the majority of the population is vaccinated.Early data suggests that it is not fatal As a delta variant..

However Kevin Kavanagh, MD, another ICT® EAB member, in a recent article articleSo far, only a small proportion of Omicron variants in COVID-19 cases may require hospitalization, but high infectivity can change this small percentage to a large number of patients, It puts more stress on the medical system.

Warn experts about what is happening in the UK, where about 70% of the population is vaccinated.Investigators there found it Omicron is 3.2 times More likely to cause home infections than Delta. The person who catches Omicron can infect another 2-4 people.