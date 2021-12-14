



Louisiana gave the first COVID-19 vaccine today a year ago Updated: Central Standard Time 3:16 pm December 14, 2021 It has been a year since Louisiana received the first coronavirus vaccine. COVID-19 vaccination began on December 14, 2020. Since then, more than 2.29 million Louisiana residents, nearly 50% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, in Louisiana, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is declining, and the proportion of people who test positive for COVID-19 is decreasing. As of Tuesday, the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases, and deaths are found in people who have not yet been vaccinated. More than 2.5 million Louisianas have been vaccinated at least once and have received more than 544,000 boosters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 25% of Louisiana’s eligible population is boosted. In addition to reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations by about one-eighth today compared to a year ago, 19 tests that were positive for COVID-Louisiana were nearly 10% a year ago. This shows the expansion of an uncontrollable community. According to the Ministry of Health, the state’s positive rate today is 2.3%, indicating a much lower risk level across Louisiana. “A year ago, when I witnessed a nurse Deborah Ford in Louisiana receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine, I was proud and hopeful. Since that day, 2.29 million people. We are proud that these Louisianas have raised their sleeves and have been completely vaccinated with COVID-19. Just a year ago today, 1,527 people were hospitalized with COVID. Today, the vaccine Thanks to that, that number is less than 200, “Governor John Bell Edwards said in a statement released. “That doesn’t mean that the past year hasn’t been without tragedy and loss. Last year, there were more than 500,000 COVID infections in Louisiana, during which at least 8,052 Louisianas died, especially. A very powerful delta variant struck the state, killing thousands. As is true since the beginning of the pandemic, the majority of people who died or became seriously ill with COVID were vaccinated early in the pandemic. Not vaccinated because it was not available or simply not vaccinated. Still. Fortunately, the vaccine is here and is now widely available, especially the Omicron variant here. The importance of taking the vaccine with boosters at the right time cannot be fully emphasized because it is in. Edwards encouraged residents to continue vaccination: “The vaccine is safe. Effective and zero serious side effects and deaths in Louisiana. 