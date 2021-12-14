More than 1 in 10 children aged 5 to 11 have completed COVID-19 vaccination

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Public Health Department reports that at least 1 in 6 children aged 5 to 11 years received the COVID-19 vaccine and at least 1 in 10 completed the vaccine series. I am. DHS has added long-awaited numbers to this age group On that public dashboard Tuesday. Younger children began receiving small doses of Pfizer vaccine about five weeks ago, taking three weeks between the first and second injections. In total, DHS says 86,757 children in this age group received at least one shot.

DHS has made some amendments to its age group vaccination reports. This includes a sharp increase in the proportion of vaccinations aged 45-54 and a sharp decline in the proportion of the population aged 65 and over. DHS also statistically combined age groups 12-15 and 16 and 17 years.

Tuesday vaccinations by age group (And changed from the previous report)

5 to 11: 17.8% were vaccinated / 10.2% completed vaccination

12 to 17: 55.6% vaccinated / 50.6% completed vaccination

18 to 24: 55.6% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 50.9% completed vaccination (+0.2)

25 to 34: 60.2% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 56.0% completed vaccination (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.3% were vaccinated (-0.8) / 62.8% completed vaccination (-0.8)

45 to 54: 69.2% were vaccinated (+1.6) / 66.3% completed vaccination (+1.6)

55 to 64: 76.2% were vaccinated (+0.3) / 73.5% completed vaccination (+0.2)

65 years of age or older: 85.1% were vaccinated (-1.6) / 82.0% completed vaccination (-2.4)

Overall, the DHS states that 61.1% of the state’s population has rolled up their sleeves for at least one vaccination, and 57.3% of Wisconsin have completed vaccination. An additional 6% of the population under the age of 5 is not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adding the number of ages 5-11 will increase the number of Wisconsin vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by 106,990 and 61,598 to complete the vaccine series compared to a day ago.

Adding the youngest age group to be shot, Menominee County passed 75% of the inhabitants who took at least one shot, and Forest County and Kewaunee County passed 50%. In Fondurak County, 50% of the population has completed the vaccination series.

Vaccination rates by county are listed later in this article.

Case, death, hospitalization

After a slight subsidence of new cases and deaths, the 7-day average for both of these indicators rose on Tuesday.

The DHS reported that 3,847 new COVID-19 virus tests were positive, raising the moving average from 3,457 to 3,659. This is an additional 202 cases per day. The positive rate remains at its 12-month high, and currently 11.8% of all tests are virus-positive, a slight increase from yesterday’s 11.7%.

In Wisconsin, there are an average of 25 COVID-19 deaths each day, adding to the recent 38 deaths submitted to the state (last 30 days). The death toll has increased by 50 to 9,431, but DHS averages only deaths over the last 30 days. Calumet County reported four deaths, and the other seven in our area (Dodge, Door, Fondue Lac, Outtagami Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara) each reported one.

DHS figures show that 228 people have been hospitalized since Monday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports that 1,690 COVID-19 patients were admitted on Tuesday, a decrease of 24 from Monday after considering discharge and death, and a decrease of 16 in the ICU from 427.

Hospitals in the northeastern and Fox Valley medical areas saw the following increases:

There are 183 COVID-19 patients in the northeast, 20 more than a day ago, 32 of whom are in the intensive care unit, an increase of two. Ten hospitals report a total of 3 ICU beds, 5 intermediate care beds, and 15 medical beds. Surgical bed in it-the bed needed to treat all conditions, not just COVID-19.

There are 150 COVID-19 patients in Fox Valley, 32 of whom are in the ICU. Since Monday, there is one patient in the intensive care unit, for a total of seven patients. Thirteen hospitals report that ICU beds, intermediate care beds, and one medical surgical bed are readily available.

Tuesday vaccination by county population

County (population)

(Healthy area) Percentage of the population

With at least one dose Percentage of the population

Completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.2% 58.9% Calmette (50,089) (FV) 54.6% 51.8% Dodge (87,839) 49.7% 47.1% (27,668) (NE) 76.0% 71.4% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.1% 50.3% Forest (9,004) 50.2% 47.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.3% 47.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 54.7% 51.8% Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 50.4% 48.5% Wrangler (19,189) 52.0% 49.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 57.8% 55.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 50.7% 48.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 77.7% 73.2% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.5% 48.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.1% 57.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.8% 43.6% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 59.5% 56.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.3% 50.7% Wau Shara (24,443) (FV) 44.1% 41.9% Winevago (171,907) (FV) 59.4% 55.8% Northeast (474,200) (NE) 283,464 (59.7%) 268,845 (56.6) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 314,885 (57.3) 297,651 (54.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,561,763 (61.1%) 3,344,609 (57.3%)

Total county cases and deaths on Tuesday ((((Bold Changes in the number of cases or deaths since the previous report) **

Brown – 47,364 cases (+244) (286 people died)

Calmette – 8,363 (+45) (72 dead) (+4)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -3,538 cases (73 people died)

Dodge – 17,291 Cases (+36) (215 people died) (+1)

Door – 4,137 cases (+23) (38 people died) (+1)

Florence-604 (+3) (14 people died)

Fond du Lac-19,532 cells (+43) (167 people died) (+1)

Mori-1,697 cases (+11) (33 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,812 cases (29 dead)

Green Lake-2,919 (+29) (36 people died)

Iron (Mississippi) * – 1,615 (57 dead)

Kewanee – 3,432 (+16) (35 people died)

Wrangler-3,460 (+4) (45 people died)

Manitowoc – 11,921 (+82) (104 people died)

Marinette-7,098 (+31) (76 people died)

Menominee (Michigan) * -2,981 cases (50 deaths)

Menominee – 1,006 cases (11 dead)

Oconto – 6,865 Cases (+37) (67 people died)

Outagamie – 29,758 (+110) (267 dead) (+1)

Shawano – 6,997 (+42) (85 dead) (+1)

Sheboygan – 20,137 (+133) (179 people died)

Waupaca – 8,076 cases (+45) (157 dead) (+1)

Waushala – 3,480 (+27) (55 dead) (+1)

Winnebago – 27,855 (+122) (263 people died)

* All cases and deaths in 72 counties in Wisconsin DHS County Data Website.. The Wisconsin State Health Services Department and the Wisconsin Hospital Association are up to date from Monday to Friday. The Michigan Department of Health will update the information on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates the data at different times, DHS freezes the numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

