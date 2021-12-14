Researchers will develop a platform for screening new classes of coronavirus antiviral compounds-ScienceDaily





Researchers investigating ways to develop new classes of antiviral drugs to treat coronavirus, including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, are investigating thousands to identify potential candidates. We have developed a platform that can quickly screen for compounds. A team led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health used a new high-throughput platform to screen for drug compounds that block the macrodomain, a protein fold that plays a key role in the coronavirus life cycle.

Previous studies have suggested that some coronaviruses and alphaviruses, when the enzymatic activity of the macrodomain is disrupted, significantly lose their ability to replicate intracellularly, causing disease in animals. In this study, researchers targeted the macrodomain of SARS-CoV-2 called Mac1. It is believed to be the first high-throughput system to screen for compounds that block macrodomain activity. The proof-of-concept demonstration used a screening platform to identify existing drugs that block the activity of the coronavirus Mac1. Later, researchers showed that one of these drugs did not disrupt the enzymatic activity of the human macrodomain, which is most similar to Mac1. Compounds that affect the human macrodomain are more likely to cause unwanted side effects in the patient. The new screening platform has the potential to enable the development of existing coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and broad-spectrum drugs to treat new coronaviruses that may emerge from animal reservoirs such as bats. .. The findings were published in the journal on December 14th. ACS Chemical Biology.. “Virus-specific macrodomain inhibitors can be very helpful in the treatment of COVID-19, MERS, and future pandemics that may be caused by the new coronavirus,” said Bloomberg, senior author of the study. Dr. Anthony KL Leung, an associate professor of the virus, said. Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at School. “Developing a new drug takes time, but our versatile screening platform gives us hope that we will be able to find it someday.” Researchers say Mac1 is also a promising drug discovery target because it is conserved with SARS-CoV-2 mutants such as Delta and Omicron. Mac1 is found in SARS-CoV-2’s protein called nsp3 (nonstructural protein 3) and has a type of enzymatic activity called ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity. In this study, Leung et al. Developed a simple assay called AD Pr-Glo that records the degree of enzyme activity in the macrodomain by luminescence. Luminescence is reduced in the presence of compounds that inhibit macrodomains. In this demonstration, the assay was used to quickly screen two small libraries of existing drug compounds (a total of 3,233 compounds) for their ability to inhibit Mac1. Researchers also measured the ability of these Mac1 inhibitory compounds to inhibit human MacroD2, the ADP-ribosyl hydrolase enzyme, the closest human counterpart to Mac1. Mutations or deletions in MacroD2 are associated with cancer formation and neuropathy. Since compounds that affect MacroD2 can cause unwanted side effects in patients, we aimed to demonstrate that this new method can identify compounds that inhibit Mac1 without affecting MacroD2. Experiments have revealed dasatinib, an existing drug that inhibits Mac1 with moderate efficacy but not measurable human MacroD2. In particular, it also inhibits Mac1 from another highly pathogenic coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Dasatinib is a leukemia drug developed to target another class of enzymes, attacking other human targets other than Mac1. Dasatinib is known to be cell toxic at concentrations that inhibit Mac1. Modifications are needed to become an antiviral agent against coronavirus infection. Identifying this drug indicates that the unique structure of the virus, Mac1, may be the target of small molecule drugs without affecting the closest human counterpart. The ongoing pandemic renews the urgency of identifying and developing antiviral treatments for short-term and future pandemics. Earlier this year, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of the United States launched an antiviral program for pandemics to accelerate the development of new drugs to combat potential pandemic viruses. Researchers will continue to screen compounds to identify new Mac1 inhibitors. Senior authors of the study include Dr. Huijun Wei, Director of Biochemistry and Assay Development for Johns Hopkins Drug Discovery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Jürgen Bosch, a structural biologist, CEO of InterRayBio, LLC, a structure-based drug design company. “High-throughput activity assay for screening inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 Mac1 macrodomain” by Morgan Dasovich, Junlin Zhuo, Jack Goodman, Ajit Thomas, Robert Lyle McPherson, Aravinth Kumar Jayabalan, Veronica Busa, Shang-Jung Co-authored. Chen, Brennan Murphy, Kali Redinger, Youssef Alhammad, Anthony Leung, Takashi Tsukamoto, Barbara Slasher, Jurgen Bosch, Hoijun Wei, Anthony Leung. This study was supported by the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Preclinical Research and Discovery Fund and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Public Health Development Fund.

