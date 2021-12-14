Almost 90% of eligible British Columbia residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated twice in the first year.





On Tuesday, British Columbia celebrated its first anniversary with the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine and its administration in the state. The state states that the first vaccination of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Vancouver on December 14, 2020, and the next day, care aide Nisha Yunus was the first to be vaccinated in British Columbia. Over 4.2 million British Columbia residents have participated in at least the first vaccination. This means that 91.5% of eligible people over the age of 12 received at least the first vaccination. For qualified individuals of the same age group, 88.5 percent received a second dose. To date, more than 589,000 people have received a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which, according to experts, will help enhance continued protection against the virus in the rise of Omicron variants. “The pandemic continues to challenge us in ways we never imagined, but I’m amazed at how British Columbia people rolled up their sleeves to keep each other safe,” said John Horgan. The prime minister said. “Since we launched the largest immunization program in the history of the state, the vast majority of people have stepped up and played their part. Be vigilant and continue to follow public health orders. , By being vaccinated, we will overcome this together. “ Invitations for the third and booster doses will be sent based on the level of risk, age group, and date of the second dose. All eligible British Columbia citizens have the opportunity to receive the recommended booster within 6-8 months after the second vaccination. The state, which celebrated its first anniversary since the vaccine arrived, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all health care workers who have helped people get vaccinated over the past year,” Hogan said. “We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our families. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, taking it one step further in boosting our pandemic. I’m out. “ The BC Center for Disease Control reports that unvaccinated British Columbia residents are 56 times more likely to receive life-saving emergency treatment with COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated twice. .. British Columbia residents who still need a first or second dose or want to enroll their child can find more information at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/ content / covid-19 / vaccine / register

