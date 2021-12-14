Sudbury’s Health Unit reports two new COVID-related deaths





There are 311 active COVID cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts Photo by file photo

Article content Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported two COVID-related deaths in the service area on Tuesday.

Article content Both individuals lived in Sudbury, according to data posted on the Health Unit’s website. No other information is provided. The health unit also reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the service area, in addition to 48 resolved cases. There are 311 active cases in the Health Unit’s service area, including 173 in Greater Sudbury, 29 in the Sudbury district and 109 in the Manitoulin district. Public health has reported 4,402 COVID-19 and 45 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The health unit recently identified 29 local cases with mutation profiles commonly associated with the COVID-19 mutant strain of concern. There are 2,111 cases confirmed or estimated to be a variant of concern identified in the region. Public health is currently monitoring the outbreak of 12 active COVID-19s. This includes 5 at school, 3 at work, 2 in the community, 1 for day care and 1 for long-term care. The COVID-19 outbreak previously declared by the DMC Mining Service and the Sudbury Wolf Hockey Team has been resolved. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 and its associated exposure risk at the Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury is ongoing. Public health has conducted 340,104 COVID-19 tests as of December 12. In collaboration with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit received 338,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Article content In addition, a third dose of 18,171 doses was given. The vaccination rates for each age group in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are as follows: – 84.4% of residents over the age of 5 receive the first dose. – 79.5% of residents over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated. – 88.8% of residents over the age of 12 receive the first dose.When – 85.9% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. The health unit also stated that 80.7% of the total eligible population in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts was initially vaccinated and 75.9% were fully vaccinated. For more information, please visit www.phsd.ca / COVID-19 / data. Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases and viral deaths on Tuesday. There were 162 people in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, 98 of whom were on mechanical ventilation. According to state data, 80% of people over the age of 5 receive the COVID-19 vaccine twice and 85% receive it at least once. There were 95 confirmed cases of Omicron mutants in Ontario on Tuesday. However, public health officials expect the numbers to be much higher, and said the strain, which is considered highly infectious, will soon become dominant. — Use Canadian Press files The Local Journalism Initiative was made possible by federal funding. [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar

