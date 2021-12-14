Mass.Reported 11,431 groundbreaking COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 2%





Massachusetts reported 11,431 COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, for a total of 100,399 cases since the start of the vaccination campaign, or all fully vaccinated people. It became 2.02% of. The Public Health Service also reported an additional 52 COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, resulting in a total of 699 deaths among fully vaccinated people. Breakthrough deaths represent a small proportion of all vaccinated people and underscore the protection of the vaccine against severe illness and death. 0.01% of the 4,980,654 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts died, the agency said in a weekly update on the groundbreaking COVID-19 index, including data reported by Saturday. The department also reported an additional 250 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 2,966 hospitalizations. This represents 0.06 percent of all fully vaccinated people. last weekThe state reported 11,321 new cases, 61 deaths, and 273 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people. State officials and public health experts have repeatedly emphasized that vaccination significantly reduces hospitalization, serious illness, and mortality as a result of COVID-19. They encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to enhance protection from the virus in data showing that immunity from the vaccine declines over time. As of Tuesday, 5,008,626 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated. on Monday, Governor Charlie Baker said Hospitalization by COVID-19 in Massachusetts continues to be promoted by unvaccinated people, despite increasing hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people. “Looking at vaccinated and non-vaccinated hospitalization rates in Massachusetts, if non-vaccinated is vaccinated, the hospitalization rate will be reduced by 50%,” Baker said. In Massachusetts, both COVID-19 and fully vaccinated people have been on the rise since mid-November, meaning that vaccinated people do not account for a large proportion of hospitalizations. To do. Data show that the number of vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19 has remained at around 30 percent since the state began reporting its metrics in August. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @ amandakauf1..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/14/nation/mass-reports-11431-new-breakthrough-covid-19-cases-raising-total-2-percent-fully-vaccinated-people/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos