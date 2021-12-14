Mass.Reported 11,431 groundbreaking COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 2%

Massachusetts reported 11,431 COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, for a total of 100,399 cases since the start of the vaccination campaign, or all fully vaccinated people. It became 2.02% of.
The Public Health Service also reported an additional 52 COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, resulting in a total of 699 deaths among fully vaccinated people. Breakthrough deaths represent a small proportion of all vaccinated people and underscore the protection of the vaccine against severe illness and death.
0.01% of the 4,980,654 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts died, the agency said in a weekly update on the groundbreaking COVID-19 index, including data reported by Saturday.
The department also reported an additional 250 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 2,966 hospitalizations. This represents 0.06 percent of all fully vaccinated people.
The state reported 11,321 new cases, 61 deaths, and 273 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.
State officials and public health experts have repeatedly emphasized that vaccination significantly reduces hospitalization, serious illness, and mortality as a result of COVID-19. They encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to enhance protection from the virus in data showing that immunity from the vaccine declines over time.
As of Tuesday, 5,008,626 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated.
on Monday, Governor Charlie Baker said Hospitalization by COVID-19 in Massachusetts continues to be promoted by unvaccinated people, despite increasing hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.
“Looking at vaccinated and non-vaccinated hospitalization rates in Massachusetts, if non-vaccinated is vaccinated, the hospitalization rate will be reduced by 50%,” Baker said.
In Massachusetts, both COVID-19 and fully vaccinated people have been on the rise since mid-November, meaning that vaccinated people do not account for a large proportion of hospitalizations. To do. Data show that the number of vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19 has remained at around 30 percent since the state began reporting its metrics in August.
