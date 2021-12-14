Is there anything further after the one-year COVID-19 vaccine anger order?

Whether the COVID-19 vaccine is from the government, employer, school, or restaurant around the corner Controversial..

Requesting a vaccine to get into work, fly, or eat at a restaurant is a fundamental violation of personal freedom and autonomy, especially for the body, for some Canadians. For others, vaccines raise concerns about potential side effects. The The majority of CanadiansHowever, it seems to support mandatory vaccinations.

When 2021 began, there was little talk about vaccine mandates.Vaccine obligations It started to gain momentum over the summer And it became popular within a few months.

In Ottawa, Conservative lawmakers started the first day of the new parliament in November, Vaccine obligation of the House of CommonsThis required that people working on Parliamentary Hill be fully vaccinated or receive medical tax exemptions with negative test results.

The very rapid introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine obligation meant that there was no regular legislative discussion or consultation with stakeholders. Rather, the prime minister and ministers revealed vaccine rules and regulations in a news briefing. Vaccine mandate announced for federal staff Two days before the 2021 federal election was called, it became a wedge issue in the campaign.

Vaccine mandate Highly politicized, especially in the United States, Even in Canada. It is not necessarily due to opposition to the substance of policy, but rather to the perceived lack of justification in the creation of these missions.





Current vaccine obligations are in sharp contrast to previous public health campaigns. Vaccination efforts for childhood diseases such as mumps, measles and rubella It took years, not months, to be effective. Campaign to eradicate smoking from public places took decades It will be fully effective.

Vaccines require non-uniformity

The obligations of COVID-19 vaccines are not unified nationwide, as the state is primarily responsible for producing them. Local health agencies, local governments, employers and boards of education can also implement their own vaccination rules. In the private sector, some employers have vaccine requirements for workers, But others don’t have it at all.

All types of mandates are the most effective and are used at the highest rates when they are stable and immutable. For example, everyone knows that they will have to pay income tax next year, but that won’t change.

There are various unions Views on Mandatory Vaccine Policy And it is unclear whether not being vaccinated is a sufficient reason to be dismissed on its own. It is not yet clear whether the court will determine that all pandemic-related furloughs and dismissals are legal.

Some questions still need answers

One of the flash points in 2022 is the exemption from mandatory vaccines. To date, these have received little attention, but it is becoming increasingly clear that some Canadians are seeking exemptions for reasons other than their existing medical condition.

In particular, why the Federal Conservative Party has four out of 119 members Claimed tax exemption or refused to disclose immune status..

The second flash point of the new year is the mandatory vaccine for children, especially as they are less likely to be seriously affected by COVID-19 than adults.Many studies suggest that parents are more likely to be vaccinated themselves Immunize children..

Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 has only recently begun throughout Canada and is most commonly consumed in larger urban areas.However, even within the same city Dramatic disparity in vaccination rates from one region to the next.. In Toronto, one-third of the 5 to 11 cohort receive doses in the rich, but one-tenth in the poor.



Possibly COVID-19 vaccine for children Under 5 years old will be available in 2022.. This could allow day care, community centers and kindergartens to become a battleground between parents who vaccinate their children and believe that others should, and parents who oppose vaccination. I have.

As a third dose or Booster shots, increasingly recommended by public health authoritiesAn additional flash point may occur between those who received two doses and those who received three doses. Some employers and businesses may begin to require booster certification, while others may not. only time will tell.





Canada began in 2022 and millions of inhabitants have not been vaccinated with various deep beliefs and are unlikely to change their views. At the same time, the majority of the population is fully vaccinated and many in this group have a strong view of the need for widespread vaccination.

There is one thing that is clear. In the New Year, there will be a series of political debates, proceedings and media articles centered around vaccine obligations and their enforcement. Politicians will spend most of the New Year on an ongoing struggle to balance personal freedom and public welfare.