30 new COVID-19 cases reported one death in Waterloo region on Tuesday

Thirty new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in the Waterloo region on Tuesday.

Due to the recent deaths of men in their 80s, the total number of COVID-related deaths in the region since March 2020 has reached 310.

Public health in the Waterloo region has also confirmed that there are currently five local cases of Omicron variants.

There were 430 active cases in the area.

Fourteen people were infected with the virus in three hospitals in the area, and four in the intensive care unit (ICU). The area states that people in the ICU may no longer be infected with COVID-19, but need continuous care.

in the meantime, Ontario reported 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 on TuesdayAs a key member of the State Scientific Advisory Board, at some point on Tuesday or Wednesday, Omicron was estimated to be a major variant.

15 active outbreaks

There are 15 outbreaks in the region, two of which are related to the hockey team in the region.

Twenty cases are related to the Cambridge Roadrunners Girls Hockey Association.

Thirteen cases are related to the Hesperer Minor Hockey Association.

There were 7 outbreaks at school.

Kitchener’s South Ridge Public School. There are 16 cases in multiple cohorts. The school is banned from face-to-face learning and will not be reopened until 2022.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge. There are 9 cases in multiple cohorts.

Sir Adam Beck Public School in Baden with 7 cases in multiple cohorts.

St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. There are five cases.

Kitchener’s Glencairn Public School and 3 Cases.

St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Elementary School in El Myra and two cases.

Adult learning in St. Louis and continuing education in Kitchener (two cases).

Other occurrences are as follows:

Two in the office: one in three cases, the other in two cases.

Car sales and service workplace with four cases.

A construction site with four cases.

4 case retail store.

There are two cases of long-term care facilities in Lanark Heights. One is the staff case and the other is the “non-staff” case.

Vaccination dashboards in the region have shown that 75.52 percent of all people in the community have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The dashboard does not show the total percentage of people who received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it does show the percentage by age group. For example, 42.89 percent of people over the age of 80 receive a third dose.