COVID vaccine “passport” promotes uptake





According to one study, shot uptake was generally faster in countries that required COVID-19 vaccination certification, recent negative tests, or prior infection for travel or access to public places. .. Vaccination increased in the 20 days prior to the implementation of the policy, and in the first 40 days thereafter, said Dr. Melinda Mills and Dr. Tobias Rüttenauer of the University of Oxford, UK. Lancet Public Health.. “Because mass vaccination programs continue to play a central role in the protection of public health in this pandemic, increased vaccination is to protect immunized individuals and break the chain of infections in the community. It’s important, “says Mills. Lancet Press release. “Our study is an important first empirical assessment of whether COVID-19 certification can form part of this strategy.” The impact was different in the six countries surveyed. It ranged from an additional 127,823 vaccine doses per million in France to 243,151 vaccine doses per million. Israel In Switzerland, there are 64,952 people per million. France alone meant an additional 8.6 million doses around the introduction of so-called passports for entry into restaurants, beauty salons, hospitals, large public events, and other venues. “Effects are related to the average pre-intervention level of vaccine intake and the reasons for introducing certification, with countries showing lower than average intake levels (France and Israel) being more pronounced, especially in some age groups. It worked, “the researchers pointed out. Low availability of vaccines during Danish policy and German certification Political pincushion.. However, age is a consistent factor, especially for those under the age of 20 and those between the ages of 20-49, where accreditation is not only for nightclubs and large events, but also for the hospitality sector, small events and leisure activities. It was a target. “Given the high complacency and hesitation of vaccines in certain groups, such as young people (<30 years), this intervention could be an additional policy tool for boosting vaccine intake and population-level immunity. There is sex, "suggested Mills and Rüttenauer. The study also attempted to determine the effect of the vaccine passport on the actual number of cases. “Logically” there would be a reduction from those that increase vaccination, but researchers said the data available did not provide a clear picture. “In some countries (France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland) there was a decrease in the number of cases after the intervention, while in others (Israel and Denmark) there was a continuous increase over the rate of control countries. It was seen, “they wrote. “The context of the pandemic trajectory in implementing the measures was important, as many countries introduced certification during the period of increased cases.” In this study, the number of vaccine doses from April 21 to September 2021 after the introduction of COVID-19 certification in Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy and Switzerland. We investigated data on the number of infections. 23, 2021. Restrictions included the reasons and extent of time each country introduced its policies, as well as various restrictions between these policies. Mills and Rüttenauer Disadvantage Essential vaccine passports, including the risk of exacerbating inequality ethnic A socio-economic group that already has low vaccine intake and low confidence in the authorities. While accreditation seems useful, researchers suggest that it needs to be combined with other strategies, such as geographically targeted vaccine drives and peer-to-peer or community dialogue for vaccine-hating groups. increase. “COVID-19 certification is only part of a collection of policy measures that can be used to counter vaccine complacency and hesitation and increase intake,” they concluded. Disclosure This study was funded by the Leverhulme Trust and the European Research Council. Researchers did not reveal a relevant relationship with the industry. Enable JavaScript and Comments using Disqus.

