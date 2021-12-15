COVID-19 Kingston: Restaurant owners adapting to the new COVID-19 restrictions





Kingston restaurants are adapting to new regulations as the number of COVID-19 cases surges. Tommy Hunter owns Tommy’s Diner on Princess Street in Kingston. “It’s not ideal, but to be honest, they thought they should do it sooner.” Hunters say, “(the limit) is very necessary.” restaurant You cannot eat indoors from 10 pm to 5 am., Do not sell or serve alcohol after 9 pm. Make sure all patrons are seated when served, sit at the table with no more than 4 people, and do not allow dance, singing or live music. Hunter says. “It’s a big hit. Everyone knows that January and February are late months. We rely on Christmas and gift card sales during the winter.” The number of active cases on Tuesday in Kingston was 1,018. There were 131 new cases reported on Tuesday. The Kingston virus killed 16 people. Currently, 31 people are hospitalized, and 13 people are hospitalized in the ICU due to COVID-19. The limit is valid for at least 7 days. This means that many restaurants had to cancel or postpone the holiday party. Neil Highet is running Smoke’N’Barrel. He states: Most people actively called us and, of course, said it wasn’t the time. Everyone seems to know what’s going on. “ “Kingston’s social consciousness was really good and everyone has incredibly understood that it’s the right thing to do at the right time,” said Highett. He wants the business to return when it’s safe. “I hope the new rules work, but more than that, whenever the city implements something like this, people will pause and pay attention.” “So it’s the rules and these new eras that influence things getting better, or the fact that cities had to take these steps, regardless of ours. Look at the population taking a step back and saying, “This is serious and what we need,” says Highet.

